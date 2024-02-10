Length: 4,495 mm

Width : 1,800 mm

Height : 1,600 mm

Wheelbase : 2,670 mm

Boot capacity: 385 - 1,314 litres

Whilst the name is new, the design and dimensions are an evolution of what we already knew. The Subaru Crosstrek is the new generation of the XV and it has taken its name from the American version, plus a hatchback body, an aggressive look and increased ground clearance but without exaggeration.

The Crosstrek is powered exclusively by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer mild hybrid with all-wheel drive and CVT automatic transmission and has been available to order since 27 January 2024 at prices starting from £34,290. It competes in a fiercely contested segment full of rivals.

Dimensions

The Crosstrek is 4.50 metres long (4,495 millimetres to be precise) and therefore practically the same length as the Citroën C5 Aircross. The width is 1.80 metres, the height is 1.60 metres and the wheelbase is 2.67 metres. The dimensions are therefore almost identical to those of the XV, which it replaces.

Subaru Crosstrek (2024)

Spaciousness and boot space

If the new Subaru doesn't change much on the outside compared to the XV, there are at least some new features in the interior. Revised furniture, more technology and completely redesigned front seats are on board. The latter also thanks to the collaboration of a team of doctors, who ensured that they better absorb the unevenness of the terrain and better surround the body. The result is increased comfort. The rear bench seat remains unchanged and can be folded down in a 40:20:40 ratio.

Subaru Crosstrek (2024) – das Cockpit Subaru Crosstrek (2024) – die Rückbank

The boot retains the irregular design of the XV, thanks to the symmetrical all-wheel drive (typical of Subaru's DNA) and double wishbone suspension. Capacity ranges from a minimum of 385 litres to a maximum of 1,314 litres (1,297 litres in the Style trim). The figures correspond to those of a VW Golf, which is 21 centimetres shorter in its exterior length.

As already mentioned, the Subaru Crosstrek is only available with the mild hybrid boxer drive with 136 PS. And thus a slight electrification, so as not to negatively affect the weight of around 1,600 kg even more. The specified average fuel consumption is 7.7 litres per 100 km (36.7 mpg-UK).

Motorisation Power output Fuel consumption Drive 2.0 four-cylinder mild hybrid boxer engine 136 PS Petrol All-wheel drive, CVT

Subaru Crosstrek (2024)

Competitors with similar dimensions

With a length of between 4.45 and 4.55 metres, the Subaru Crosstrek segment is full of offerings. Both from volume manufacturers and premium brands. You can name the Audi Q3, the Toyota C-HR, the Hyundai Tucson and so on. Many of them have some degree of electrification - including full hybrid and plug-in drive systems.