Do you like automatic parking? On the Ford cars of the future, it may no longer be. According to a report by Automotive News Europe, the Blue Oval is thinking of removing the function from new models in view of a major cost reduction needed due to the lower economic performance of electric cars.

The 'loss' - if you want to call it that - should not be the most serious, although the same choice could be adopted by other manufacturers in the coming years. Let's see why.

No more parallel parking

The automatic parking function on Ford cars is currently included in the larger Ford Active Park Assist package, which includes all the essential devices for cars to be able to park autonomously, both S and L. These include parking sensors on the side and on the front and rear bumpers.

According to Automotive News Europe, the first function that may no longer be available on Fords from 2024 onwards may be S-parking, i.e. parallel parking.

A little-used function

The newspaper reported that the news was first brought forward by Ford's COO (Chief Operating Officer) Kumar Galhotra during the company's year-end earnings conference for investors.

According to Automotive News Europe, the manager justified the choice by describing the function as one of the few features rarely used by customers around the world, which could be included in the cuts needed to reduce operating costs by around $2 billion over the next few years. According to Galhotra's estimates, removing the automatic parking would save about $60 per car, a total of 10 million per year. To find out more, we only have to wait for new announcements from the company.