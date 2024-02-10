The M2 from the G87 series has been on the market for just under a year and is considered one of the most sought-after powerhouses in the compact class. No wonder: 460 PS and 550 Nm from a 3.0-litre bi-turbo six-cylinder engine are quite something. And that's just the beginning. The M2 also has a lot to offer in terms of driving dynamics and the like.

So it was only a matter of time before the technicians at Manhart Performance set about refining the new BMW M2. Now the time has come. The first stage is the MH2 560.

Gallery: Manhart MH2 560 based on BMW M2

25 Photos

As usual with Manhart, the number appended to the new vehicle designation is an indication of the performance: the increase by 100 to 560 PS and a whopping 650 Nm of torque is thanks to the TÜV-registrable Manhart MHtronik auxiliary control unit.

On the exhaust side, sports downpipes with HJS catalytic converters including ECE approval mark and a stainless steel exhaust system with flap control and four matt black 100-millimetre tailpipes are on board. In this combination, the downpipes and rear silencer of the MH2 560 kit are fully TÜV- and registration-compliant.

But that's not all: Manhart also offers race downpipes and OPF delete replacement pipes with 200-cell catalytic converters or OPF/GPF deletes. However, due to a lack of TÜV approval, these are only intended for export. At the same time, Manhart would like to give a small hint that the journey with the M2 is far from over and that the Wuppertal tuner is already planning further upgrades.

As usual, the engine upgrade is only part of the conversion. The MH2 560 is also characterised by a whole series of visual refinements. The coupé is fitted with Concave One alloy wheels with a diamond polished finish in the dimensions 9x21 at the front and 10.5x21 at the rear. The tyres are 275/25ZR21 and 295/25ZR21. The combination 9x20 inch with 265/30ZR20 tyres at the front and 10.5x20 inch with 285/30ZR20 tyres at the rear is also available on request.

As always, individual colour variants of the rims are also possible. The MH2 has been given a Manhart suspension optimisation, not only to ensure that the new wheel/tyre combinations fit perfectly under the wings, but of course also to improve the driving dynamics.

The centrepiece is a Variant 4 coilover suspension from KW Suspensions. Alternatively, Manhart also offers a set of Manhart coilover springs by KW Suspensions for all customers for whom the V4 is a little too dynamic. Although the M2 already looks very beefy from the factory, the MH2 560 has been equipped with a whole arsenal of carbon body parts.

The front looks even more dynamic thanks to the carbon bonnet attachment and the carbon kidneys. There are also front skirt inserts and an Alpha-N front spoiler lip made of carbon fibre. Side skirts transport the carbon look to the rear, where a Manhart spoiler lip on the boot and an Alpha-N carbon rear diffuser provide further highlights.

Of course, the typical Manhart trim set in matt grey/blue could not be missing and the whole thing is rounded off with M Performance mirror caps. The interior is upgraded with special floor mats, the specific MH2 560 show car already comes ex works with plenty of carbon fibre in the interior, here the Wuppertal-based company saw no need for further refinements, at least for the first expansion stage.