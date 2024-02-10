To keep the Mitsubishi brand afloat in Europe, the carmaker has opted to launch the new Mitsubishi Colt and ASX, which have only minor modifications to the Renault Clio and Captur. In addition, they will soon launch an electric SUV derived from the Renault Scenic E-TECH.

These are certainly very interesting models, although purists would like to see more personality for the Japanese brand. In that case, you should know that the new generation Mitsubishi Outlander, a vehicle that has been available in other markets for a few years now, is coming.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Xforce 2024

2 Photos

The new Mitsubishi Xforce 2024

In addition, the manufacturer has recently unveiled a new model. This is the Mitsubishi Xforce, an attractively styled SUV that could be considered as the natural successor to the previous ASX.

It is 4.39 metres long, longer than a Hyundai Kona (4.35 m), a MG ZS (4.32 m) and a SEAT Arona (4.13 m).

The Mitsubishi Xforce sports an imposing front end, with a large grille, metallic inserts and high-tech headlamps. The profile features pronounced shoulders, two-tone bodywork and polished 18-inch wheels. The rear end features a large spoiler, T-shaped lights and a lower diffuser.

Inside, the 8-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch screen and floating centre console are striking. It features a Yamaha Premium audio system and ambient lighting; three-section backrests and an automatic tailgate add to its versatility.

The Japanese SUV is powered by a naturally aspirated petrol engine, front-axle drive and CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre MIVEC engine produces 105 PS and 141 Nm of maximum torque. Interestingly, it has up to 222 mm of ground clearance, active yaw control (AYC) and a driving mode selector.

In terms of safety, it incorporates six airbags and a wide range of driving aids: cross-traffic alert, lane warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detector and automatic emergency braking.