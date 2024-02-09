Audi is currently undergoing major changes. The brand from Ingolstadt is pushing ahead with its electric strategy. All new Audis are to be battery-powered by 2026. At the same time, the premium offshoot of the VW Group is continuing to develop new cars with combustion engines - including the A7 and A7 Avant because in the future all even numbers will be reserved for electric vehicles and odd numbers for models with combustion engines.

A new face

The A7 and A7 Avant in particular have been undergoing trials for some time. Prototypes have been spotted by our photographers several times and with only a few months to go until the official presentation, it's time to get an idea of the possible shapes.

Audi A7 Avant (2025) als Rendering von Motor1.com

As can be seen in the spy photos, the A7 Avant (which could presumably still be around 5 metres long) will have an all-new front end, with an even wider single-frame grille with horizontal chrome slats adding depth to the front of the car. The slim LED headlights set accents, while the large air intakes on the sides of the bumper make the front end appear even more muscular.

Otherwise, the new Audi can be recognised by its even more generous flanks and wide wheel arches which convey sportiness. There will also be retractable door handles to improve the car's aerodynamics. The prototype photos also show the rear end, which features an LED strip and vertical lights on the sides.

Possible powertrains

There will be no shortage of important changes to the interior: new paintwork, new alloy wheels and completely renewed technical instrumentation. On this last point, however, it is difficult to make concrete predictions, just as it is complicated to visualise the engine range.

Audi A7 Avant (2025) als Erlkönig

Currently, the A6 and A6 Avant have petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. There is little doubt about the presence of new mild-hybrid petrol and plug-in hybrid engines (the latter are equipped with a larger and more efficient battery), while the future of the diesel versions is rather uncertain.

Another question mark concerns the successor to the RS 6 Avant, which could be a plug-in hybrid for the first time, with more power than the current 630 PS.