There are cars designed for the city, for off-roading or for many other types of use, including the track. Those who can afford a multi-million euro hypercar often belong to exclusive clubs, and Pagani's Arte in Pista programme is one of them. The programme has now been extended to include a new open-top model: the Huayra R Evo.

Before telling you about it, we'd like to quote Horacio Pagani, founder and chief designer of Pagani Automobili:

"We are delighted to share with you the Huayra R Evo, which pushes the boundaries of performance and emotion even further. Let's start by opening the roof and continue..."

Open-air emotions

In the early days of motor racing, there was no such thing as a roof. Drivers were exposed to the elements as they tried to win a race. That's where the inspiration for the design of the Huayra R Evo came from, remembering the past while observing the present. Horacio Pagani himself says that the idea was born during an IndyCar race in Nashville.

Pagani Huayra R Evo

Looking at the single-seaters equipped with Aeroscreen, he thought of "creating a car with enveloping polycarbonate surfaces and with the possibility of removing the two awnings to feel even more the charm of the air and the sound of the naturally-aspirated V12". The result, after two years of intense work with partners Pirelli and Brembo, is an evolution of the Huayra R with a hint of 1960s and 1970s glamour.

The heart: 900bhp V12-R Evo

The new hypercar is equipped with the latest technology from the world of racing. It is powered by a V12-R Evo developing 900 PS (662 kW) at 8,750 rpm and maximum torque of 770 Nm, available from 5,800 to 8,200 rpm. The Huayra R Evo is designed to offer maximum performance on the racetrack up to the red line of 9,200 rpm.

The engine of the Pagani Huayra R Evo

For HWA AG and Pagani's engineers, this objective has been achieved through an increase in power and other key components, such as the intake manifold with a new trumpet design and new camshafts to optimise the delicate intake process.

The six-speed sequential gearbox has been designed in collaboration with HWA AG and is dedicated to the track version of the Huayra family. Operated by a sintered-metal 3-disc racing clutch, the front-mounted gearbox guarantees 95% friction efficiency, offering maximum precision in gear insertion, extremely short shift times and a total weight of just 80 kg.