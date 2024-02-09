Known in Europe (increasingly) and around the world for its SUV, crossover and pick-up models, the GWM Group is set to explore another important segment in the coming years: saloons.

According to reports in the Chinese press, the company is internally developing a three-volume luxury saloon project, which aims to position itself as a rival to traditional and well-known brands in the category, such as Rolls-Royce, Cadillac and Bentley.

The long-awaited saloon is codenamed ZX internally, but should adopt a different nomenclature when it actually reaches the market. Rumours suggest it will be approximately 5.5 metres long, to be similar in size to the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

China will be the initial and main market for the future GWM model and, in addition to the traditional brands, the model will compete locally with models from China's Hongqi, under the FAW umbrella.

We have just seen a teaser, which shows that the saloon will be inspired by its Western rivals in the segment. In profile, the model depicted in the sketch is very reminiscent of Rolls-Royce saloons and promises to impress with its size.

There will be extensive use of chrome elements, covering the door sills, window surrounds and front end details. The wheels will have a striking design and will easily exceed 20 inches.

The interior, on the other hand, is still a mystery, but will undoubtedly attract attention with its technology package. The segment is demanding and the use of fine materials such as leather, aluminium and wood is almost mandatory.

There will also be no shortage of connectivity, safety and driving assistance features, always in line with the latest developments in the segment. Mechanically, the model will also be electrification-ready, and the only thing left to do now is to wait for GWM's arrival in such a small segment as the super-luxury saloon.