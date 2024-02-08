Almost at the same time as the first leaked photo of the uncamouflaged model appeared, the Italian company presented the first official image of the Abarth 600e, an electric sports SUV with 240 PS.

In other words, the most powerful Abarth ever produced in series production, which we have learned about through the special series Scorpionissima, characterised by the special colour Hypnotic Purple and of which only 1,949 examples will be produced in homage to the year of the company's founding.

Abarth 600e: more powerful than ever before

As we were saying, before Abarth published this first image, a photo of the car had been leaked during an advertising shoot... in which, surely, its 240 PS of power were the protagonists. A powertrain which, by the way, is also expected in the performance versions of the new Alfa Romeo Milano and Lancia Ypsilon.

As already mentioned, the 600e Scorpionissima is designed to be sporty at first glance, thanks to elements such as the generously sized rear spoiler, a front splitter, larger tyres, a redesigned bumper and specially designed 20-inch alloy wheels.

However, we don't know if they will only be part of this first limited edition or if they will also be available in the other less exclusive trim levels. What we do know is that it will be a front-wheel drive model, by virtue of its single motor configuration.

Based on an evolved version of the CMP platform (christened Perfo-eCMP), the Abarth 600e will be equipped with numerous mechanical modifications, such as a tuned suspension and a new, specially developed self-locking limited slip differential.

Also special are the tyres, developed in collaboration with Hankook, designed to combine maximum grip and increased range. However, details of the car's performance in terms of acceleration or range, and exactly when it will arrive in dealerships, have not yet been revealed.