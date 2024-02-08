The Renault Scenic has always been a transformer. Born as a classic compact van, it has continued to develop its lines ever since, and with the fifth generation it has now undergone a new mutation: It will only be available with electric drive.

The model is thus taking a step that the Kia Niro has only partially taken: The Korean manufacturer namely offers the model with not only all-electric, but also HEV or PHEV drive. Different approaches for two SUVs that are very similar in size for which we are now pitting against each other in this data competition.

The design

The Renault Scenic E-Tech differs significantly from its predecessor models. Starting with the front end, which is very similar to that of the redesigned Clio. A nose with personality and a strictly closed radiator grille. The Kia Niro is also a child of the latest design trends of its own brand, which have been christened "Opposite United". Translated, this means: soft, broken lines, very elaborate light clusters at the front and rear.

Renault Scenic E-Tech Kia Niro EV

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Kia Niro EV 4.42 metres 1.82 metres 1.54 metres 2.72 metres Renault Scenic E-Tech 4.47 metres 1.86 metres 1.57 metres 2.78 metres

The interior

The new design direction of the Renault Scenic E-Tech is also reflected in the interior, with a vertically positioned central infotainment monitor and digital instruments. The software was developed in collaboration with Google, integrates numerous services from the technology giant and guarantees full connectivity. The physical buttons for the climate control remain the same.

The Scenic E-Tech, which is based on a special platform (CMF-EV) for electric cars, also offers good space in the rear with a perfectly flat floor and a regular rear seat design that can comfortably accommodate three people. There are also clever solutions such as a glass roof that can darken automatically and a centre armrest with integrated cup holders, USB ports and object holders. The boot offers between 545 and 1,449 litres of load volume.

Renault Scenic E-Tech - the interior

The interior of the Kia Niro also has interesting technological content, with digital instrumentation and infotainment monitor arranged in a single, horizontally developed element. The digitalisation is more pronounced than in the French car and the climate controls are virtual and arranged in a bar below the central monitor.

Unlike the Renault, the Kia is also available with electrified combustion engines, which means a centre tunnel that is fortunately not too bulky. With sufficient length and height, the rear is comfortable even for taller passengers, whilst those sitting in the centre are at a slight disadvantage due to the design of the seats and backrests. Here, too, there is no lack of solutions such as the front backrests, which integrate a practical clothes rack and USC sockets on the sides. The boot capacity is between 475 and 1,392 litres.

Kia Niro EV - the interior

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment screen Boot volume Renault Scenic E-Tech 12" 9" - 12" 545 - 1,449 litres Kia Niro 10.25" 10.25" 451 - 1,445 litres (HEV)

348 - 1,342 litres (PHEV)

475 - 1,392 litres (EV)

The drives

As already mentioned, the Renault Scenic E-Tech is only available with an electric drive. It is available in two versions: 170 PS motor and 60 kWh batteries or 220 PS engine and 87 kWh batteries. In the first case, the specified range is 267 miles (430 kilometres), in the second 388 miles (625 km). Of course, these are figures calculated according to the WLTP cycle.

The Kia Niro pursues a multi-energy approach: starting with the mild hybrid powertrain with 141 PS followed by the plug-in hybrid with 183 PS to the 100 per cent electric version with 204 PS, which has a stated range of 285 miles (460 km) thanks to the 64.8 kWh batteries.

Renault Scenic E-Tech Kia Niro

Model Full hybrid Plug-in hybrid Electric Renault Scenic E-Tech n.a. n.a. 170 PS - 60 kWh

220 PS - 87 kWh Kia Niro 1.6 141 PS 1.6 183 PS 204 PS - 64.8 kWh

The prices

In the UK the Renault Scenic E-Tech is available in three trim levels with only the 220 PS powertrain. Prices start at £40,995 for the Techno version, £43,495 for the Alpine and £45,495 for the Iconic version, for which only the richest and most comprehensive equipment levels are available. Even the entry-level version comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, a 12-inch central monitor, a heat pump, a reversing camera, a 6.5-metre charging cable, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control as standard.

Prices for the Kia Niro start at £30,075 for the mild hybrid, £35,325 for the plug-in hybrid and £37,325 for the electric drive. The EV is only available with the 204 PS powertrain in four trim versions (2, Horizon, 3 and 4) and features 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, 10.25-inch instruments and central monitor display, adaptive cruise control, a 5-metre charging cable and rear parking sensors.