Williams team boss James Vowles thinks his former team Mercedes "will come back stronger" after taking the initial hit of losing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. Last week Mercedes announced the bombshell news that seven-time world champion Hamilton would be departing the team at the end of 2024 to join his former GP2 team boss Fred Vasseur at Ferrari. According to Vowles, Hamilton's shock departure will inevitably be a blow to Mercedes, but he believes all parties will come out stronger. "I actually think it's good for the sport," he said at the launch of Williams' 2024 livery. "It'll be good for Lewis, because he'll learn from it and he will challenge himself. "It's not good for Mercedes short term, but actually, I think you're going to see they're going to be absolutely fine on where they get to on drivers. "They have a strong lineup that they can pick from. They will come back stronger as a result. So, ultimately, it's a good thing all around in time."

While the timing of Hamilton's decision was unexpected, Vowles says he is not surprised that Hamilton was ready to step out of his comfort zone at Mercedes and change environments. "I had a chat with him the weekend, it was a hard decision for him," he said when quizzed further by Motorsport.com. "First and foremost, it's been his home and his family for many years. "And it's the same as any of us when we're going to change organisations and move elsewhere. It causes you to tear inside, but he wants to prove to himself and prove to the world that he can go through one of the hardest things you ever do, which is transition to a new organisation, and still come out successful. And he probably had one chance remaining in his career to prove that, and I completely understand the reasons why."