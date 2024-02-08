Mercedes-Benz has been working on an electric version of the G-Class for a few years now, and it seems that the official debut is finally inching closer. The German manufacturer has released two new teaser videos showing the EQG (name not confirmed yet) meeting its ancestor for a series of pre-production off-road tests.

For the occasion, Mercedes brought a 280 GE, which was a version of the original G-Class produced between 1979 and 1990. It had a 2.8-litre petrol engine good for 158 PS and 167 lb-ft of torque. It wasn’t quite fast achieving the 0-62 miles per hour acceleration in about 14 seconds. Still, it was way faster than the diesel-powered models at the time, which needed around 30 seconds on average to hit the 62-mph mark.

Acceleration won’t be one of the problems the new electric G-Class will have. With an output of between 600 and 670 PS – that’s what the latest reports claim – coming from four electric motors, the on-road performance will be million years ahead of the original G-Class. Unofficial information says the range between two charges should be around 300 miles.

How good the new electric G-Class will be off the paved road? For starters, the vehicle will ride on a proven ladder frame chassis, which is a solid base for a proper off-roader. We don’t know what other mechanical or electronic tricks will be installed but judging by what we see in these two new videos, the zero-emissions G will remain a solid off-roader. In an older teaser video, we saw the model climb stairs and rocks with minimal effort.

It’s also worth pointing out that the EQG will be the heaviest G-Class in history. It is expected to tip the scales at around 3,000 kilograms, making it at least 500 kilograms heavier than the current V8-powered variant. All the details will be unveiled with the debut of the G-Class EV, which is most likely coming later this year.