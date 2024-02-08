Nissan has officially unveiled the next-generation Interstar, which adds the brand’s first electric van to its light commercial vehicle lineup. There’s also a diesel version, which has a 2.0-litre compression ignition mill under the bonnet.

The new model is backed by Nissan's standard warranty of five years or 100,000 miles, or eight years or 100,000 miles for Interstar-e battery. Basically a slightly redesigned version of the new Renault Master, the van offers a plethora of factory-built conversions, including Tipper, Dropside, and Box Van variants. This ensures that businesses of all sizes can find a tailor-made solution to enhance their efficiency and productivity.

Gallery: New Nissan Interstar 2024

41 Photos

The highlight of the announcement has to be the electric version. It has an 87-kWh battery delivering an impressive range of over 286 miles at a single charge. With rapid charging capabilities, users can replenish up to 157 miles in just 30 minutes, while AC charging allows for depot charging from 10-100 per cent in under 4 hours. Compliant with urban pollution and air quality regulations, Nissan says the Interstar-e is the ideal choice for inner-city driving, enabling businesses to operate seamlessly in eco-conscious environments.

In response to customer feedback, Nissan has enhanced the Interstar's practicality with a 40 mm wider side door and a 100 mm longer load area, providing additional space to accommodate goods and services. The van offers a payload capacity of up to 1.6 tonnes for the electric version and nearly two tonnes for ICE options. Furthermore, the Interstar-e's four-tonne variant, with a payload of 1.6 tonnes, can be driven across Europe with a regular drivers license. Both the diesel and EV versions have a maximum towing capacity of 2,500 kg.

Whilst specific details about the diesel-powered variant are missing at this point, Nissan says the 2.0-litre engine could be ordered with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In the corresponding Renault model, that mill has four output levels with power of 103, 128, 148, and 168 bhp. UK prices and availability are yet to be announced for the Interstar, though the outgoing van can still be ordered starting at £30,990 for the basic panel van before VAT.