It has been about six months since the debut of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. It was late August 2023. Since then, the spiritual heir to the 1960s supercar is back in the hands of engineers and test drivers for the finishing touches, waiting to end up in the hands of its 33 owners. Production will be ultra-limited with the base price - it seems - starting at €2.8 million (approx. £2.4 million).

For now, it has never shown itself in motion, at least in an official capacity. A prototype has, however, popped up on the X profile (the former Twitter) of Jean-Philippe Imparato, the company's CEO, in a short video.

Soundtrack in development

As can be seen, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale featured in the clip is the electric version, powered by a 750 PS powertrain and all-wheel drive. A silent supercar that, however, as Imparato promised in his tweet, will also have a sound. 'At work, on the prototype. The sound will come,' wrote the French manager.

The Biscione sports car will therefore have a dedicated soundtrack, who knows whether taken from the sound of the V6 of the thermal version or completely different. Further details on the development of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will come in the coming months whilst delivery of the first model is scheduled for 17 December 2024.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (2023) Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (2023), gli interni

Manifesto for the future

That's right, the V6, a close relative of the Maserati Nettuno engine and able to throw more than 620 PS to the ground, strictly through the rear wheels alone, to reach a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h) and go from 0 to 62 mph in less than 3 seconds.

These are serious supercar numbers driven by a bodywork developed by the Alfa Romeo style centre in collaboration with Touring Superleggera, a historic name closely associated with models of the past.