Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the CLE Cabriolet. An open version of the CLE Coupé with a retractable fabric roof, with which it actually shares almost all the details from the mechanics to the design, but of course you have the option of driving with the wind in your hair or the sun on your head. The model, which replaces the C-Class and E-Class in one fell swoop can be ordered from April. What else should you know? Let's get started ...

The design and dimensions

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is a CLE Coupé with a fabric roof in every respect. Starting with the identical dimensions, it is definitely imposing but also relatively light thanks to the overall design, and the lack of a roof reinforces this impression.

Gallery: Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

35 Photos

The curved shapes with the long bonnet draw the eye to the passenger compartment, while the rear is characterised by the LED light strip. The multi-layered soft top is said to offer high thermal and acoustic insulation and can be operated at speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h), taking 20 seconds to open or close.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 4.85 metres 1.86 metres 1.42 metres 2.86 metres

The interior

Of course, the interior of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is no different from that of the Coupé, with the layout of the dashboard featuring 12.3-inch digital instruments above the steering column and the infotainment monitor (11.9 inches) in the centre, which is arranged vertically. A new feature is the option to tilt the display by a minimum of 15 degrees and a maximum of 40 degrees to avoid annoying glare when the soft top is open.

Other systems for the convertible are the "Aircap" and the "Airscarf". The first system consists of a deflector on the windscreen to direct the airflow over the occupants' heads and one behind the rear headrests to reduce turbulence more efficiently. The second emits a warm airflow around the neck of the driver and front passenger.

The big difference between the CLE Cabriolet and the Coupé lies in the boot, which varies between a minimum of 295 litres (with the roof open) and a maximum of 385 litres (with the roof closed) in the version with a fabric roof. However, the rear seat backrests can be folded down in a 60:40 ratio so that longer items can also be transported.

The drives

Petrol or diesel (engines that Mercedes-Benz continues to believe in) with 4 or 6 cylinders are available always with mild hybrid support. The entry-level variant is the 220d with 197 PS, while the 450 4Matic with the 6-cylinder engine and 381 PS is the top-of-the-range model for the time being. Later, the 53 AMG version will also be available, which will later be supplemented by the more powerful and meaner 63 AMG, which has already happened with the coupé. The suspension is lowered by 15 millimetres as standard, while Dynamic Body Control is available as an option.

Model CLE 220 d CLE 200 CLE 200 4Matic CLE 300 4Matic CLE 450 4Matic Displacement 1,993 cc 1,999 cc 1,999 cc 1,999 cc 2,999 cc Cylinder 4 4 4 4 6 Diesel fuel Diesel Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Power output 197 PS 204 PS 204 PS 258 PS 381 PS Engine torque 440 Nm 320 Nm 320 Nm 400 Nm 500 Nm Top speed 234 km/h 236 km/h 232 km/h 250 km/h 250 km/h 0-100 km/h 7.9 s 7.9 s 8.0 s 6.6 s 4.7 s Drive RWD RWD AWD AWD AWD Fuel consumption 4.9 - 5.4 l/100km 6.7 - 7.4 l/100km 6.9 - 7.6 l/100km 7.3 - 7.7 l/100km 7.9 - 8.5 l/100km

The prices

Nothing has been announced for the UK market yet, however, in Germany they start at €66,402 for the model with the 204 PS petrol engine without all-wheel drive. The top end of the price list for the time being is marked by the CLE 450 4 Matic at €88,358, for the time being? That's right, because as soon as the AMG versions of the topless CLE appear, they will easily break the €100,000 mark.

The competition

Large convertibles are becoming increasingly rare on the market. The list of competitors to the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is therefore quite short. There is the BMW 4 Series Cabriolet, which has just been given a new design. Audi also still offers the A5 as a convertible, and also in the somewhat sharper S5 version. And that actually brings us to the end. Although, the new Ford Mustang (whose prices for the UK have only just been announced) could still be mentioned as a "non-premium alternative".