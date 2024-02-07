A few weeks after the unveiling of the Kuga, here comes the restyling of the Ford Puma. The new version retains the range of electrified engines, with mild hybrid petrol options of 125, 155 and 170 PS (in the ST version), with slight cosmetic changes, more technology and a largely revamped interior.

The big news, however, is another: for the first time the Ford Puma will also be electric. It will be called Puma Gen-E and will debut later this year. For now, therefore, there is no information on the powertrain or pricing for the entire range.

Ford Puma 2024 exterior

In this redesign, Ford has focused more on the interior and technology than on exterior design. The Puma 2024 adopts a larger brand logo in the centre of the grille, as well as new headlamps with a light signature that Ford calls 'claw-like'.

In addition, the Blue Oval SUV is available in six colours, including the new Cactus Grey and can be fitted with 17- to 19-inch alloy wheels.

Ford Puma ST 2024, rear view

Ford Puma 2024 dimensions

Length Width Height Wheelbase Luggage compartment Ford Puma 4,186 mm 1,805 mm 1,536 mm 2,588 mm 456 litres Ford Puma restyling 4,186 mm

4,226 mm (ST)



1,805 mm (ST) 1,550 mm (ST) 1,550 mm

1,533 mm (ST) 2,588 mm (ST) 456 litres

Ford Puma 2024 interior

With no changes to the exterior dimensions, the Ford Puma 2024 offers unchanged interior space. The boot capacity remains at 456 litres and continues to offer the ingenious MegaBox solution which offers an additional 80 litres and the possibility of transporting objects up to 115 cm in height. It also has a hole in the bottom that serves as a drain, so it can be washed without any problems.

Looking at the interior of the Ford Puma 2024, one immediately notices the new multi-function steering wheel and the dual-screen configuration for the digital instrumentation (12.8") and infotainment system (12"), brought to life by the cloud-connected SYNC4 system and 5G connectivity. Of course, there is also voice control via Alexa Built-in, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless.

Completing the cabin are elements such as the new sound bar, the synthetic leather Sensico, new ambient lighting, the optional 10-speaker sound system B&O or the acoustic laminated windscreen, designed to increase comfort on board.

Among the new technologies included is the so-called Predictive Speed Assist, which is an evolution of intelligent cruise control that allows it to "automatically adjust speed to comfortably negotiate curves in the road or exit lanes on the motorway", says Ford.

The interior of the Ford Puma 2024

Ford Puma 2024 engine and mechanics

Regarding the engine range, as anticipated, the big news for the Ford Puma 2024 is the Puma Gen-E, an electric first for the Blue Oval's crossover. However, the company has limited itself to confirming that it will arrive within the year. Nothing more.

That said, we do know that at launch the revamped Puma will be available with turbocharged petrol engines with a mild hybrid module, and four driving modes: Normal, Eco, Sport and Slippery.

The 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid engine is available in 125 PS (manual and powershift) and 155 PS (automatic only) versions, both labelled DGT Eco. In the case of the former, declared fuel consumption is between 5.3-6.0 litres per 100 km (manual) and 5.6-6.3 litres per 100 km (automatic), while the more powerful version claims 5.5-6.3 litres per 100 km.

Closing out the range we find the sportiest version, the Puma ST Powershift, with the 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid with 170 PS and 248 Nm of torque, again associated with the aforementioned 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In this case, we are talking about the best-performing model (130 mph top speed and 7.4 seconds in 0-62 mph), with a fuel consumption of 6-6.5 litres per 100 km and exclusive design and equipment details, such as the splitter that increases front downforce by almost 80 per cent or the specific front grille, to improve cooling and thus engine efficiency.

Of course, there is also a gloss black roof to match the grille, mirror housings and rear spoiler, as well as 19-inch wheels in Magnetite Grey and Ford Performance sports seats inside.

Ford Puma 2024

Ford Puma 2024 prices and equipment

The new Puma follows in the footsteps of the Kuga 2024, with Titanium, ST-Line and ST-Line X trim options (only Active and Active X are missing), whilst optional rear-view mirror-mounted welcome lights can project the silhouette of a Puma onto the ground. Arrival in dealerships is scheduled for May, with prices yet to be announced.

Ford Puma 2024 competitors

Aimed at one of the fastest growing segments with the highest market share in Europe, the urban SUV segment, the new Ford Puma 2024 will certainly not be short of rivals.

Expecting it are the Hyundai Kona, Kia Xceed, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, Skoda Kamiq, SsangYong Tivoli, Volkswagen T-Cross, Mitsubishi ASX, Seat Arona, and don't forget the mild hybrid version of the Jeep Avenger.