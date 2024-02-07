The new Lotus Emeya is set to revolutionise the electric saloon segment. It measures 5.13 metres long (with a wheelbase of no less than 3.06 metres), 2 metres wide and 1.45/1.46 metres high. Its rivals include the Audi e-tron GT, BMW i5, Mercedes-AMG EQE, Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.

From the outside, the Lotus Emeya has a shark-nose front end and split headlights, whilst the profile has a coupé-like silhouette, with two-tone bodywork and integrated door handles. The rear has a striking ultra-thin, colour-changing light.

Gallery: New Lotus Emeya 2024

9 Photos

The new Lotus Emeya 2024

Active aerodynamics is one of the key features of this model. Highlights include the lower grille and front splitter, as well as the rear spoiler and lower diffuser.

Inside, carbon fibre and Nappa leather/Alcantara upholstery are used in a space where the central screen and the voice assistant take centre stage. Take note of the digital mirror monitors, the KEF audio system and the panoramic roof.

The cabin has five seats or four independent sports seats with heating, ventilation and massage. The boot? It has a capacity of 426 litres in the latter case, although the five-passenger variants benefit from 509 litres.

The Emeya and Emeya S versions+ produce 612 PS and 710 Nm of torque. They accelerate from 0-62 mph in 4.15 seconds, 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h) in 2 seconds and reach 155 mph (250 km/h). They have the same battery as the rest of the range (102 kWh) and are rated at 404 miles (650 km) range, according to the Chinese CLTC cycle.

The Lotus Emeya R+ delivers 918 PS and 985 Nm; acceleration improves to just 2.78 seconds, with an 50 to 75 mph in 1.7 seconds and 159 mph (256 km/h) top speed. Range is 323 miles (520 km) or 298 miles (480 km) in the range-topping trim, while charging time is 5.5 hours on alternating current (22 kW) and just 15 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent on direct current.

In terms of dynamics, it features a 50:50 weight distribution, adaptive air suspension and a steerable rear axle. Safety technologies are numerous, with emergency and intersection steering assist, active LED headlights and autonomous braking. There's no shortage of advanced driving system with LIDAR.

We come to the final point of this article: pricing. The new Lotus Emeya has announced its prices in the Chinese market; there it starts at 668,000 yuan, which is equivalent to around £75,000, whilst the top of the range Emeya R+ costs 1,180,000 yuan (£132,000 at the current exchange rate).