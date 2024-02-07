At Toyota, the future is not electric only. President Akio Toyoda has reiterated this several times and the brand's own projects make it clear that the company is engaged on several fronts. In addition to the development of new electric models, in fact, Toyota is not giving up on hydrogen, both as fuel cell technology and as real fuel for combustion engines.

At the same time, the Japanese brand is looking with interest at synthetic fuels. And this very diversified approach is best summed up by the upcoming next-generation Supra.

Electric and combustion

According to the Japanese media Best Car, Toyota is reportedly working on two versions of the new Supra, one 100 per cent electric and one powered by e-fuel. According to initial information (unconfirmed by the company), the collaboration between Toyota and BMW will also continue in the new model, which will be equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder mild hybrid that can also run on synthetic fuel.

Toyota Supra Edizione 45° anniversario

Apart from the power supply, the new power unit should be upgraded to 400 PS from the current 340 PS. The availability of both a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission should remain unchanged.

First comes the GRMN

Before we see the new Supra, however, we will have to wait a few more years. In fact, Toyota wants to squeeze the current model to the max, with a hardcore GRMN version coming in the next few months.

Toyota Supra GRMN, il render di Motor1.com

According to some reports, this sports coupe could receive the most powerful variant of the 3.0-litre six-cylinder mill, rising in power to 450 or 500 PS. Some of the most recent rumours even mention a power output of 540 PS, higher than the recently revamped BMW M4, but that seems unlikely to us. Furthermore, this version (probably produced in a limited run) could be mated to a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.