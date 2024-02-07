Mercedes-Benz has released full pricing details and specifications about the fully electric eSprinter in the UK. This new iteration of the van promises enhanced range, technology, safety, and performance.

The new eSprinter features an array of features designed to meet the diverse needs of fleet operators. Customers can choose from various upgrades to standard specifications, including van and chassis body styles in N1 or N2 vehicle classes, two lengths (L2 and L3), two trim levels (PRO and SELECT), and a choice of 81 or 113 kWh battery capacities. Additionally, for the first time, there's a choice of two motors, offering peak outputs of either 136 PS or 204 PS.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes eSprinter

20 Photos

Orders in the UK are now being accepted for the panel van version with the larger 113 kWh battery pack, with prices starting from £73,260 excluding VAT. Moreover, businesses can expect to benefit from the UK government's OZEV plug-in van grant, providing up to 35 per cent off the purchase price, to a maximum of £5,000.

One of the eSprinter's most impressive features is its high efficiency. Equipped with the largest battery, the electric range is up to 271 miles between two charges, more than double that of the previous model. Three driving programmes – Maximum Range, Economic, and Comfort – optimise engine power, torque, and climate control, while regenerative braking maximises range by converting kinetic energy into electrical energy.

Moreover, the eSprinter supports both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) charging, allowing for rapid charging at up to 115 kW. In a recent test drive, a pre-production eSprinter with a 113 kWh battery completed a 295-mile route on a single charge, hinting at its actual real-world range.

Below are the full specifications of the eSprinter that's now available in the UK: