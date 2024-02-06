NOTE: In the video above, you can activate English sub-titles in the video settings (auto-translate from Italian to English).

Four years after its arrival on the market, the Porsche Taycan has been updated as part of the classic mid-cycle restyling that affects the entire range.

As you can read below, or see directly in the video above, it's a thorough overhaul that affects not only the looks and equipment, but also the motors and battery. Performance has been improved with the Turbo S accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds, recharging faster and extending its range. Here's what's changed, point by point.

Porsche Taycan (2024): the exterior

To the untrained eye the new features introduced with the restyled Porsche Taycan could go unnoticed even though they are very real. The headlamps have been redesigned, both at the front, in the form of an LED matrix with a four-point light signature, and at the rear, the Porsche lettering is backlit which gives a three-dimensional effect. The bumpers have also been slightly revised, and new wheels and a range of new body colours have been introduced.

Porsche Taycan (2024) Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo (2024) Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (2024)

Porsche Taycan (2024): Dimensions

As this is a restyling, the dimensions of the Porsche Taycan remain unchanged from MY2023 for all three body styles.

Model Length width height Porsche Taycan 4.96 m 1.96 m 1.39 m Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo 4.96 m 1.96 m 1.40 m Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4.97 m 1.97 m 1.41 m

Porsche Taycan (2024): The interior

Inside, the new features of the 2024 Taycan are concentrated in the software, with the dashboard, central infotainment screen and optional screen on the dashboard in front of the passenger seat featuring an optimised user interface with additional functions.

Porsche Taycan (2024)

The steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector is now standard, and on Taycans equipped with the Sport Chrono and Performance Battery Plus packs, includes the special Push-2-Pass button, a real nudge that maximises powertrain response for 10 seconds.

Porsche Taycan (2024): motors, battery and range

However, the main new features of the restyling are concentrated under the bonnet and concern the motors, battery and suspension. Performance and efficiency have both been improved thanks to a new, more powerful (+100 PS) and lighter rear motor, a modified pulse inverter with optimised software, more powerful batteries (you can choose between a net capacity of 89 and 98 kWh), redesigned thermal management, a new-generation heat pump and optimised energy recovery technology (+30% compared with the previous version).

In terms of performance, the Taycan and Taycan Turbo S accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in an incredible 4.8 and 2.4 seconds respectively, almost half a second quicker than last year's model. Thanks to the new 'push-to-pass' function in the Sport Chrono Package, it is also possible to activate a 10-second power boost which, on the highest-performance Turbo S version, reaches 190 PS when Launch Control is also activated. In this case, the system produces 952 PS with over 1,100 Nm of maximum available torque.

Porsche Taycan (2024)

Depending on the body variant and motor, the range is up to 421 miles (678 kilometres) according to the WLTP homologation cycle, an increase of 109 miles (175 km)/35% compared with the previous version. The car's on-board charger is also new and more powerful. Thanks to its 800V architecture, it can draw up to 320 kW of direct current and recharge from 10 to 80% in around 18 minutes.

In terms of the chassis, the biggest innovation is the adoption of adaptive air suspension, which made its debut a few months ago on the Porsche Panamera. This system offers an extraordinarily wide range of options between comfort and performance settings, managing to counteract the load transfers of roll and pitch whilst keeping the body horizontal at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration manoeuvres.

Porsche Taycan (2024) : Pricing

The 2024 Porsche Taycan is already available from dealers, with prices starting from £86,500 RRP for the Taycan saloon, £96,800 for the Cross Turismo with all-wheel drive and £87,300 for the Sport Turismo.

Version Price Porsche Taycan £86,500 Porsche Taycan 4S £95,900 Porsche Taycan Turbo £134,100 Porsche Taycan Turbo S £161,400 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo £96,800 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo £100,400 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo £135,200 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo £162,500 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo £87,300 Porsche Taycan 4S Sport Turismo £96,700 Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo £134,800 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo £162,100

In terms of equipment, the standard package has been improved, although the Taycan is now 15 kg lighter with the same motor and the same equipment. From the base version onwards, there's adaptive air suspension, LED interior lighting, ParkAssist with reversing camera, heated front seats, heat pump, induction charging plate for smartphones, two additional charging sockets for front passengers, driving mode selector and Power Steering Plus power steering.