Launched in 1991 as a latecomer to the E34 model series, the 5 Series Touring has been a fixture of the model series ever since. Always with a separately opening rear window, the estate version is always presented around six months after the saloon. This is also the case with the new 5 Series alias G60, which is now joined by the Touring (G61). For the first time, there is also a purely electric i5 Touring.

The new BMW 5 Series/i5 Touring is of course no real surprise, as it is identical to the saloon right up to the B-pillar. A flexible drive architecture enables the production of model variants with petrol and diesel engines, plug-in hybrid systems and purely electric drive systems on a shared production line at the BMW plant in Dingolfing.

Gallery: BMW 5 Series Touring (2024)

34 Photos

Here you can find all information about the new 5 Series saloon, if you want to know how the i5 drives, go here along.

Dimensions

But back to the facts. Just like the saloon, the Touring with the five at the rear is also mighty big. Compared to the predecessor model, the 5 Series Touring has grown in length by 97 millimetres to 5,060 millimetres, in width by 32 millimetres to 1,900 millimetres and in height by 17 millimetres to 1,515 millimetres.

With an increase of 20 millimetres to 2,995 millimetres, the new 5 Series Touring has the largest wheelbase in the competitive field, according to BMW. In other words, in the past this would have been a 7 Series Touring.

BMW 520d xDrive Touring (2024)

The new BMW 5 Series Touring is said to offer increased space and a noticeable increase in leg, shoulder and elbow room, particularly in the rear, as well as optimised acoustic comfort. A wider luggage compartment opening in combination with the low loading sill makes it easy to stow large items of luggage.

Regardless of their drive technology, all variants of the new BMW 5 Series Touring have a luggage compartment volume that can be expanded from 570 to up to 1,700 litres. In addition to automatic tailgate operation, remote unlocking of the 40:20:40 split rear seat backrest from the boot is also standard.

BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring (2024)

Storage compartments under the load compartment floor provide space for the luggage compartment partition net, the boot cover and the charging cable for the all-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

How does the 5 Series Touring compare with the competition? Let's take a look:

Model Boot volume BMW 5 Series/i5 Touring 570 - 1,700 litres Audi A6 Avant 565 - 1,680 litres Mercedes E-Class Estate 615 - 1,830 litres (PHEV: 460 - 1,675 litres)

As before, the Mercedes E-Class as an estate has the largest capacity, but this is unlikely to be the deciding factor for most customers, rather the look, brand, leasing rate or towing capacity. The new 5 Series Touring has a towing capacity of 2,000 kg, even with the electric i5 M60 xDrive. Only the i5 eDrive40 has to make do with 1,500 kg.

Engines

In the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring, two drive units on the front and rear axles together form an electric all-wheel drive system with up to 601 PS. The system torque is up to 820 Nm when the M Launch Control or M Sport Boost function is activated. The top model accelerates from a standstill to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited to 143 mph (230 km/h).

Gallery: BMW i5 Touring (2024)

49 Photos

The electric motor of the BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring, which is located on the rear axle, generates a maximum output of 340 PS and a maximum torque of up to 430 Nm with Sport Boost or Launch Control function. The BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring accelerates from zero to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds.

In both models, the high-voltage battery located in the underbody provides a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh. The range determined in the WLTP test procedure is 277 to 314 miles (445 to 506 kilometres) for the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring and 300 to 348 miles (483 to 560 km) for the BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring. Direct current can be charged with an output of up to 205 kW.

BMW 520d xDrive Touring (2024)

All diesel engines available for the new BMW 5 Series Touring are combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The four-cylinder engine of the 520d Touring and 520d xDrive Touring models available at market launch generates a maximum output of 197 PS and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. The drive portfolio will be supplemented by an in-line six-cylinder diesel in summer 2024. Two model variants with a plug-in hybrid, including the 530e, will follow at the same time.

Interior, fabrics and colours

The BMW Curved Display takes centre stage in the cockpit design. Its 12.3-inch Information Display and the Control Display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches form a fully digital display network. The new standard sports seats, the steering wheel now flattened at the bottom and the optional BMW Interaction Bar also contribute to the interior ambience.

BMW 520d xDrive Touring (2024)

The new BMW 5 Series Touring features a fully vegan interior as standard. The seat surfaces in the Veganza version are also available with decorative perforation as an option. BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery is also available in several bi-colour variants. Other optional highlights include a fixed panoramic glass roof and the Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System with up to 18 loudspeakers.

The range of exterior colours also includes three BMW Individual paint finishes right from the market launch. The standard equipment includes 18-inch and 19-inch light-alloy wheels for the all-electric and plug-in hybrid models. Up to 21-inch light-alloy wheels are available as an option. The dynamic character of the new BMW 5 Series Touring can be further emphasised with the M Sport package, M Sport package Pro and M Carbon exterior package options.

An M sports suspension, an M sports brake system and the Adaptive Chassis Professional (standard in the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring) with electronically controlled shock absorbers, Integral Active Steering and new lateral dynamics management are available as options. The Adaptive M Chassis Professional with active roll stabilisation and Active Roll Comfort is also available for the top-of-the-range model.

The new BMW 5 Series Touring comes as standard with Parking Assistant including collision monitoring, trailer assistant, reversing camera and reversing assistant. With the optional Parking Assistant Professional, automated parking can manoeuvre up to 200 metres in distance and can also be controlled from outside the vehicle using a smartphone. Semi-automated driving (also on the motorway) is partly standard and partly available at extra cost.

Market launch and prices

The market launch in the UK will begin on 25 May 2024. Prices start at £69,040 with only the 530e plug-in hybrid and electric i5 models available. There will be four trim levels: Sport Edition, M Sport, M Sport Pro and range-topping BMW i5 M60.

Model Max Power* (hp) Peak Torque* (Nm) Acceleration*

(0-62mph) (secs)*



Top Speed** (mph) Electric Range* (WLTP) (miles) CO 2

Emissions*

(WLTP) (g/km) Fuel Consumption Combined* (WLTP) (mpg) Electric Power Consumption* (WLTP) (kWh/62 miles) Retail Price*** from BMW i5 eDrive40 340 400 6.1 120 300 - 348 N/A N/A 19.3 - 16.5 £69,040 BMW i5 M60 601 795 3.9 143 277 - 314 N/A N/A 20.8 - 18.3 £99,090 BMW 530e 299 450 6.4 137 52 – 60 20 - 16 313.9-403 21.6-19.5 TBC

*All figures relating to performance, consumption, electric range and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data including fuel consumption, electric range and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected. **Electronically limited. ***Price stated is the Recommended Retail Price which does not include On The Road costs and taxes.