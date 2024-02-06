Since the IAA 2023 in Munich, the new three-door Mini has taken centre stage, however, only the all-electric version. Now the brand is adding classic combustion engines. Specifically: two turbo petrol engines in different power levels.

Within the new model family, Mini designates the aforementioned performance levels of its petrol engines for the new Cooper with the designation C and as a performance-enhanced model with the letter S. This means that two petrol engines with a choice of three or four cylinders complement the drive portfolio of the three-door model.

Gallery: Mini Cooper S (2024)

31 Photos

"At Mini, 'Power of Choice' means that in addition to fully electric models, we also offer models like the new Cooper with a petrol engine. The car is ideal for all those people who want to drive a classic Mini 3-door and appreciate traditional performance and the characteristic sound of a combustion engine." Stefanie Wurst, Head of Mini

With 204 PS, the four-cylinder engine of the Mini Cooper S achieves a maximum torque of 300 Nm and sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 6.6 seconds. The 156 PS three-cylinder engine of the Cooper C achieves a torque of 230 Nm and accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 62 mph in 7.7 seconds. BMW fans will probably recognise the horsepower figures from the X1 sDrive18i and X1 xDrive23i. Engine codes: B38 and B48.

The Mini Cooper is equipped with a suspension and damping system tuned for agile handling, but does not currently have all-wheel drive.

There are no visual surprises. The front view features the new octagonal front grille. The BMW Group's smallest radar sensor to date is positioned on the horizontal front bumper fascia area between the air intakes. A total of 12 ultrasonic sensors support the driver assistance systems and increase driving safety.

In the basic setting, horizontal LED daytime running lights emphasise the new appearance. Three selectable light signatures for the daytime running lights of the LED headlights and the redesigned matrix taillights emphasise the appearance. All three selectable light signatures start and end with a specially orchestrated welcome or goodbye animation. Great!

The new steering wheel, the round OLED display with a diameter of 240 mm (scoffers might also say "pizza touchscreen") and the Mini-typical toggle switch console as well as the dashboard with a two-tone textile surface characterise the feeling of space in the cockpit. The panoramic glass roof is designed to create a bright and friendly atmosphere. The luggage compartment can be extended from 210 litres to up to 725 litres by folding down the rear bench seat in a 60:40 ratio.

The most important driving functions (parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode toggle, volume control) are directly accessible via the toggle switch console. The gear selector makes room in the centre console for the new Wireless Charging tray 2.0, where smartphones can be stored and charged wirelessly.

The Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW equipment variants offer a wide range of customisation options. Depending on the equipment level, different body colours and interior appointments can be selected for the new Mini Cooper C and Cooper S.

The exterior colours can be combined with one of four roof colours. And in case you didn't know, "An exclusive option in conjunction with the Favoured Trim is the Spray-Tech design of the characteristic Multitone Roof with a gradient of three different colours." (A true linguistic masterpiece.) New, aerodynamically optimised designs are available for the 16-inch to 18-inch aluminium rims.

The new Mini Cooper C is available in the UK from £22,300 and the Cooper S from £26,700. Deliveries commence in spring 2024.