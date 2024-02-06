The electric Fiat Panda is expected in July and so far we haven't seen any teasers or spy shots, so we're groping in the dark. What will it look like? Will it really be the same as the Centoventi concept seen in 2019, or will it take on some of its elements, offering new shapes and proportions?

There are no definite answers yet, although something has emerged in the last few hours. Patent photos of a mysterious model have surfaced. There are no logos or anything else to tell us the exact identity of the car in question, although for many, one thing is certain - the one that appears in the photos is the new electric Fiat Panda. Let's find out.

The detail that makes the difference

But why talk about the Fiat Panda? It seems obvious that there is no relation with the current generation, which will be renewed later this year and will remain in production for some time to come. Yet there is one element that signals Panda and that of Fiat traits in general.

Look at the front of the car, move your gaze to the right-hand headlamp unit. See the vertical lines on the light strip? What if they refer to the grille of the first-generation Panda? A sort of Easter egg to pay homage to the past.

Fiat Panda électrique 2024, l'avant Fiat Panda électrique 2024, l'arrière 3/4

But let's go a step further and assume that this really is a foretaste of the new electric Fiat Panda. The front light clusters with light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are arranged horizontally and joined by the aforementioned light strip. The front is closed, as on all electric cars, and on the sides are the secondary lights with a rectangular design, similar to those on the Centoventi Concept.

Fiat Centoventi Concept

At the rear, there are also elements seen on the 2019 prototype, again at the level of the lights. The design is square and broken up by a horizontal element. This could be another light strip or a simple styling line. Above the rear window, on the other hand, a small spoiler is perched.

At the bottom, we can see what could be side guards, front and rear, reminiscent of the SUVs. The stance seems slightly elevated, almost like that of the new Citroën C3.

Smart Car' platform

It's precisely the French car that we should take as an example to see what will be underneath the new electric Fiat Panda. The platform is expected to be the 'Smart Car' on which the new C3 is based and which it shares with several other models to come. This means that the powertrain will consist of an 113 PS front motor and a 44 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, for a maximum range of 199 miles (320 km).

New Citroën C3 2024

A powertrain designed to accommodate combustion engines as well, but for this we'll have to rely on the restyling of the Fiat Panda expected later this year. However, it's not certain that light hybrid units won't arrive in the future, perhaps the 100 PS 1.2-litre from the Fiat 600 and the Jeep Avenger.

New Fiat Panda: When will it arrive?

The launch date for the new electric Fiat Panda is set for 11 July 2024, to mark the company's 125th anniversary. It will be produced in Serbia and is expected to go on sale between the end of this year and the beginning of 2025.

Price of the new Fiat Panda

Of course, it's still too early to talk about the price of the new Fiat Panda. However, there's every reason to believe that it will sell for less than €25,000 (£21,000), or even €20,000 (£17,000) for the base version, and that the price will then rise depending on the trim level. Considering that the new Citroën C3 starts at €23,900, its Italian 'cousin' could lose a few hundred euros.

At a later date, a less powerful but still electric version could also see the light of day, with a range of around 124 miles (200 km) and even lower prices.