Ferrari has three models in store for 2024, and perhaps the most eagerly awaited is the successor to the LaFerrari, a supposed hybrid hypercar poised to become the most powerful car ever to leave the gates of Maranello. And right there, as always, the youtuber Varryx has placed himself to film the incessant hustle and bustle of cars in and out of the Cavallino factory.

Among the models and various prototypes ready for delivery, at one point the next Ferrari hypercar appeared, already seen in various spy photos and videos. This time, however, there is something new under the camouflage.

Less extreme

The first thing that jumps out at you is the absence of the large rear wing, which we have seen published in spy photos in recent months. It is probable, however, that the aerodynamic appendage could be part of a special package or dedicated to an even nastier version of the next Ferrari hypercar, perhaps for one dedicated solely to the track.

The rear end remains simpler, with a closed rear window and at the sides two elements placed higher up than the central part, to better channel the air. In the centre are the very real exhaust tips which let out a noise quite different to the naturally aspirated V12.

There is still no certainty at this point, but the heir to the LaFerrari is not expected to be powered by the iconic Cavallino engine, but instead preferring the hybrid powertrain of the 499P, the hypercar triumphant at the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours. Under the bodywork will be the twin-turbo V6 flanked by an electric front end, for a power output that could easily exceed 1,000 PS, making it the most powerful Ferrari in history.

The choice of the V6 instead of the V12 - at least on the 499 - was made because of its compactness and lightness, so as to be able to 'play' with the weight distribution in the best possible way.

Now we just have to wait for the official presentation of the new Ferrari. It may not be much longer.