After partially revealing the exterior styling of the new MG3, the compact five-door full hybrid that will debut at the Geneva Motor Show on 26 February 2024, the Anglo-Chinese manufacturer has published a teaser photo of the interior.

In the first official image of the third generation MG3's interior, one can see the rather modern layout of the dashboard where two digital screens stand out, one for the instrumentation and the other for the central infotainment system.

Challenging Clio and Yaris on full hybrid terrain

The layout of the driver's seat therefore seems very similar to that already proposed on the MG4 and MG5 electrics, but this time on the revamped MG3, which is going to directly challenge the few other full hybrid compacts on the market that are called Renault Clio, Toyota Yaris and Honda Jazz.

MG3, the interior teaser

Another interesting detail is the automatic transmission control with rotary knob, flanked by the parking brake button, auto hold function and drive mode selector.

On the dashboard, you can see the air conditioning controls in a row below the display, while contrasting orange stitching stands out on the upholstery and seats that sport three different surface finishes, including a diamond print.

MG3 interior sketch

1.5 Hybrid Plus engine

The exterior design is expected to be a modern, sporty evolution of the previous MG3, a compact five-door just over four metres long (like the new one) that arrived in Europe only on the UK market confirming this is the teaser image of the front end.

MG3, il teaser del frontale

Mechanically, there is still no official information, but the latest rumours speak of a Hybrid Plus 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with a single electric motor and a lithium-ion battery.

MG3, the first drawings

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning at MG Motor UK, comments on the latest preview ahead of the debut: