The first days of February marked a poignant moment in the history of Mini as the last Clubman rolled off the production line at the firm’s Plant Oxford. This concludes a remarkable 55-year legacy since the model's original debut in 1969. The model falls victim to the brand’s updated strategy for an electrified future.

“We are incredibly proud to have built the Mini Clubman at Plants Oxford and Swindon over the last 18 years for customers all over the world. With its departure, we look ahead to welcoming members of the new Mini family to our Oxford and Swindon lines, including a new convertible model which we will start to produce at the end of this year,” Markus Grüneisl, CEO of Plants Oxford and Swindon, commented after the final car rolled off the production lines.

Over the course of its production, more than 1.1 million Clubman cars were built, with half of them manufactured at Plant Oxford and exported to over 50 countries. Notably, the UK has favoured Midnight Black as the Clubman's preferred exterior colour.

After a 25-year hiatus, the Clubman was reintroduced in 2007, retaining classic design cues such as the signature split rear doors. Challenges in ensuring the doors met legal requirements and functioned flawlessly in all conditions were successfully addressed by the development team at the plant that later produced the car.

Reports about the discontinuation of the Clubman first appeared in September last year when BMW confirmed there would be no replacement for the outgoing generation of the model. The automaker launched a small batch of just 100 units of the 2024 Mini Clubman Final Edition in the UK. The demise of the most practical Mini was due to weak demand from customers.

As the Clubman's remarkable half-century journey concludes, the company looks forward to an electrifying new chapter with the ongoing launch of the revamped Mini family. The first to arrive from that new range were the all-electric Mini Cooper and the new Mini Countryman.