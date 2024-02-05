The current-generation Audi RS 6 Avant is slowly approaching the home straight of its lifespan. That is why the Böllinger Höfe in Neckarsulm is now producing the ultimate performance estate. Its name: Audi RS 6 Avant GT. A limited edition with more power at a six-figure price.

The idea behind the Audi RS 6 Avant GT is based on the RS 6 GTO concept apprentice project from 2020. Twelve apprentices worked on the project for six months with the support of Audi Design. They found inspiration above all in the legendary Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO racing car from 1989.

Gallery: Audi RS 6 Avant GT (2024)

74 Photos

The new Audi RS 6 Avant GT stands out clearly from its brothers with its even more imposing appearance based on the RS 6 GTO concept compared to the RS 6 Avant and the performance version of the RS 6 Avant. The striking front end is recognisably based on the RS 6 GTO concept. The Singleframe and the air intakes are painted completely in high-gloss black. This makes the car appear even lower and wider.

Vertical blades in the front apron, a new air intake grille and a powerful front splitter integrated into the bumper emphasise the sharpened look. For the first time, Audi Sport GmbH is not only using a completely new bonnet, but is also using carbon fibre for the production of this component for the first time. In the course of a non-standard paint finish, the carbon of this redesigned bonnet is highlighted in a visually appealing way and impressively framed by the colour of the car.

Thanks to integrated air outlets behind the large 22-inch wheels, the back pressure in the wheel arch is reduced and better brake cooling is ensured. The wings/fenders that house the large wheels are, like the bonnet, made entirely of carbon for the first time.

The side section is defined by the inserts in the sill and exterior mirror caps in high-gloss carbon fibre as well as the 22-inch wheels in 6-spoke design designed exclusively for the RS 6 Avant GT. Black "RS 6 GT" lettering is emblazoned at the rear, along with a tailgate specially tailored to the design with a visually lowered loading sill, an air-flow diffuser with a vertically centred reflector, which makes the car appear significantly wider, and a striking double wing inspired by motorsport.

This was adopted almost identically from the trainees' concept car. For the first time in the history of the RS 6 Avant, the roof rails have been omitted to create an even flatter, sportier silhouette.

For the RS 6 Avant GT, customers can choose an exclusive wrap in two colour variants on request. The first combines the traditional Audi Sport colours of black, grey and red with an Arkona White paint finish. These colours also carry the nameplate badges at the front and rear. In conjunction with this combination, the 6-spoke wheels are finished in high-gloss white.

Alternatively, the foiling is available in black-grey tones on a paint finish in Nardo grey or Mythos black. Audi Sport GmbH offers the matching fully milled wheels in high-gloss black or matt black. The four rings in the Singleframe and the tailgate as well as the nameplate badges are painted in black as standard. The following exterior colours are available to choose from: Arkona White, Nardo Grey, Chronos Grey Metallic, Madeira Brown Metallic and Mythos Black Metallic.

The black interior is enhanced by numerous accents in the exclusive colour combination and double stitching in red and copper. This applies to the steering wheel, the side section of the centre console, the centre armrest, the door armrests and the floor mats with "RS 6 GT" lettering.

In addition, the new RS bucket seats in a leather-Dinamica combination and with the "RS 6 GT" lettering directly under the headrest also adopt this colour scheme. The honeycomb stitching in the centre of the seat shines in express red, whilst the outer seam of the bucket seat is finished in copper.

The door armrests, the instrument panel, the centre console including its side panels and the door sills are upholstered in Dinamica black microfibre, whilst the inlays are upholstered in Dinamica jet black microfibre. As an option, the inlays are also available in an open-pore carbon twill texture. The seat belts catch the eye with their full crimson colouring. A special highlight: consecutive numbering of the 660 models in the centre console.

The new RS 6 Avant GT has an output of 630 PS and a maximum torque of 850 Newton metres. This corresponds to an increase of 30 PS and 50 Newton metres compared to the base model of the RS 6 Avant. The top of the range sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, an improvement of 0.3 seconds compared to the RS 6 Avant. The GT accelerates from a standstill to 124 mph (200 km/h) in just 11.5 seconds, 1.5 seconds faster than the RS 6 Avant. The top speed tops out at 190 mph (305 km/h), with the RS ceramic brake system providing negative acceleration as standard.

Audi RS 6 Avant GT (2024), RS 6 Avant GTO (2020) and Audi 90 IMSA GTO (1989)

The power of the 4.0-litre TFSI is transmitted to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive via the standard eight-speed tiptronic with optimised shift times. The RS 6 Avant GT, like the RS 6 Avant performance, relies on the latest version of the self-locking centre differential. According to Audi, this is particularly light and compact and distributes the drive forces to the front and rear axles in a ratio of 40:60.

If slip occurs, more drive torque is automatically transferred to the axle with the better traction - up to 70 per cent flows to the front and up to 85 per cent to the rear. The revised centre differential improves driving dynamics, ensures noticeably more precise cornering behaviour and allows the car to understeer less, particularly at the limit.

To further distinguish the special model from other RS models, the quattro sport differential on the rear axle has been specially tuned for the RS 6 Avant GT. New parameters focus on greater agility and rear accentuation in Dynamic driving mode. For the first time and only for the GT, a coilover suspension is fitted as standard. It lowers the trim level by ten millimetres compared to the RS 6 Avant, is manually adjustable and offers an optimum spread between dynamics and comfort.

A higher spring rate, three-way adjustable dampers and stiffer stabilisers - plus 30 per cent at the front and plus 80 per cent at the rear - ensure less body roll and thus significantly increase driving pleasure. The corresponding tools and instructions for customised adjustment are included.

On request, customers have the option of ordering the RS sports suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) or the RS adaptive air suspension. The high-performance Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres in the dimensions 285/30 R22 are used to optimally transfer the driving dynamics to the road.

A special feature of the new GT: unlike the regular RS 6 Avant, it is not completely assembled on the production line in Neckarsulm. After body construction and painting, the 660 units are sent to the nearby Böllinger Höfe. Final assembly is carried out within one day by seven experienced employees at three assembly stations set up especially for this exclusive special model.

The employees attach all GT-specific components by hand to each of the 660 RS 6 Avant GTs worldwide. This includes the bonnet, the wings, the sills, the double wing, the front and rear aprons and the coilover suspension.

Only 60 examples of the planned 660 global production run are earmarked for the UK market with a starting price of £176,975. Deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2024.