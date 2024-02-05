Although many Chinese brands are already much more 'focused' and making an effort to create cars in line with European needs and tastes, there are others that continue in their line of taking inspiration from the aesthetics of some of the Old Continent's brands.

And among all of them, Porsche seems to be the favourite when talking about Chinese copies, whether they are more blatant or more quality. And if a few days ago the resemblance of Xiaomi 's first car to the Porsche Taycan went viral, now, we want to analyse the Changan Uni-K.

If the name doesn't ring a bell, we're not surprised, as it's not sold in Europe. But the particularity of Changan Uni-K, apart from having a cheap price, more typical of a Dacia, is that it has a rear that reminds us a lot of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé.

A Cayenne Coupé-inspired SUV, for £17,000.

But let's move on to the pricing, which is probably the most striking aspect of the model. After all, in China, its local market, this SUV coupé is available from 154,900 yuan, or in other words, £17,000 at the current exchange rate.

However, the Changan Uni-K has already left China and arrived in various Latin American markets, such as Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Chile, where it is priced at the equivalent of around £21,300.

Gallery: 2021 Changan Uni-K (CN)

13 Photos

This being the case, we must ask ourselves the question.... Would it succeed if it came to Europe? The first point against it is that it does not use large displacement engines or electrified motors, having to make do with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 232 PS and 390 Nm of torque.

It's true, these are not figures that allow it to compete with the Cayenne, but it would be interesting for many drivers, if it had a good price, don't you think? Especially with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h).

But back to the design, while the rear of the car is well finished and in profile the car holds its own, a look at the front of the car brings the overall average down drastically.

All this, in a coupé SUV that reaches 4.86 metres in length, 1.94 metres in width and 1.70 metres in height, topped off with huge 21-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles.