There are more than a few drivers who, in view of the sunny and somewhat warm winter we are experiencing, see the perfect opportunity to travel, enjoy a few days' rest or go on adventures of any kind, whether alone, as a couple or with the family.

In fact, it is a great time to enjoy a recreational vehicle of any type, whether it is a caravan, campervan or a motorhome, which is larger in size and more family-oriented.

Models like this one from the Italian company Blucamp, based on Ford, is perfect if you want to travel with company, either with your family or with a group of friends.

A well-equipped motorhome, with a Ford base

This Blucamp Ocean 525, a motorhome that isn't as expensive as a luxury motorhome and doesn't pretend to be a pretentious home on wheels, does play the trump card of being a much more practical option than one of those bespoke camper vans that we usually talk about.

In this case, the model also has in its favour a base of guarantees, such as the Ford Transit, one of the most recognised vans for this type of preparation (as well as the Fiat Ducato), in terms of modularity and adaptability. All this to offer space for five occupants, who can rest as comfortably as possible, including a double bed.

Gallery: Autocaravana Blucamp Ocean 525 Ford

7 Photos

Ford's 155 PS diesel engine for this motorhome

And all this in an understated motorhome with sleek lines, two strengths that combine with a large interior space, featuring separate areas for the master bedroom, living room, shower and toilet.

Built on the chassis cab version of the Ford Transit, it is 7.34 metres long and includes a garage area where you can take a scooter with you, making it easier to get around the destination. On the mechanical side, it is powered by Ford's 155 PS 2.0-litre TDCi engine.

In terms of economy, it is true that it requires a serious outlay, priced at €84,995 (approx. £73,000), but reasonable in relation to everything it has to offer.

After all, the standard equipment includes air conditioning, heating, electric step, door with mosquito net, folding beds, panoramic skylight, 152-litre fridge... and much more.

And if you want to personalise the whole package to the maximum, you can always opt for the Turin Pack, which includes awning, DAB radio+, solar panel, electrically adjustable rear bed, fifth bed and more...

Source: Blucamp Caravan