If all goes according to plan, we will soon see the modern version of the Renault 4 (4L, Cuatro Latas or whatever you want to call it). An iconic classic that marked Renault's history and which, like the Renault 5 and the original Twingo, will be brought back to life as an electric car.

But before all this, we want to show you a curious (and above all, cheap) way to enjoy the iconic model of the French brand. And yes, as you might have already guessed, this crazy preparation is from the people at Damd.

The name of this Japanese company rings a bell, doesn't it? No wonder, they are the ones who have turned the Suzuki Jimny, one of the cheapest SUVs on the European market, into the 4x4 of a thousand faces. They have transformed the small Japanese TT into a few luxury models like the classic Land Rover Defender or the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class, or ever into the sportiest version of the Geländewagen, the Mercedes-AMG G 63. Furthermore, they have also dressed it as an American 4x4 like the Ford Bronco or into rally legends like the Renault 5 Turbo or the Lancia Delta Integrale. And now, it's the turn of the Renault 4.

Gallery: Renault 4 modern classic from Damd

4 Photos

A Suzuki Alto Lapin, converted into a classic Renault.

In this case, however, the classic resulting from his experiment is not a sports car, but a lovely classic Renault built on the basis of a Suzuki Alto Lapin. Or in other words, a modest Japanese kei-car, with just 64 PS and costing around £7,000 at current exchange rates.

On this basis, and with the addition of a body kit costing around £2,000 at current exchange rates (including tax), Damd has created a unique Renault 4 which, in total, costs just £9,000!

As usual from the house, the kit includes front grille, front fairing with light kit, front mudguard, bonnet fairing/front bumper, rear fairing with rear light kit, rear bumper and door kit.

At this point, we must say that there is a second kit, with round mirrors among other differences, and that the tyres fitted are Bridgestone tyres in size 155/65/13, on Michelotti Dean wheels (from Crimson Inc.).