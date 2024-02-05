Would you like to drive a car with a plug-in hybrid drive that can also cover well over a hundred kilometres in electric mode? Yes ... Such cars do exist. But which PHEVs drive the furthest on electric power in Europe? To answer this question, we have compiled a top 5 list, whereby we have also reserved space for the Chinese models that are not available here, as they offer even greater ranges.

5 PHEV cars with the longest electric range

The record-breaking Chinese

1ST GWM WEY 05

The king of electric range among the plug-in hybrid cars sold in Europe today is the GWM WEY 05, the Chinese SUV that can cover 90 miles (146 kilometres) in all-electric mode according to the WLTP cycle. This is mainly thanks to the gigantic 39.67 kWh battery.

GWM Wey 05

The GWM WEY 05, known as WEY Coffee 01 until last year, is a 4.87-metre-long mid-size SUV with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and two electric motors for a total of 476 PS, all-wheel drive and a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission. This Chinese plug-in from Great Wall Motor is not yet available on all European markets, but the sales network is constantly being expanded.

2. GWM WEY 03

Slightly more compact, but still with a long electric range, is the GWM WEY 03, another plug-in hybrid SUV that offers a local emission-free range of 85 miles (136 km) thanks to its 34 kWh battery.

GWM WEY 03

The 4.66-metre-long GWM WEY 03 is an SUV with all-wheel drive and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine coupled with two electric motors and a total output of 442 PS. It is also shifted with a 9-speed DCT automatic transmission. Charging can take place via alternating or direct current, with the latter option being offered as standard or as an option for all vehicles in this Top 5.

3 Mercedes-Benz GLC

The Mercedes-Benz GLC, in both SUV and coupé versions, is currently the king of plug-in hybrids among European brands when it comes to electric range. Depending on the equipment, the locally emission-free range extends from a minimum of 79 miles (127 km) to a maximum of 81 miles (130 km).

Mercedes-Benz GLC

The 81 mile WLTP-tested electric range is a record shared by the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and 4Matic plug-in hybrid and the Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 and 4Matic plug-in hybrid. Both are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with a 136 PS electric motor, with the 300e having a combined output of 313 PS and the 400e 381 PS.

The GLC 300 de 4Matic with a 333 PS diesel engine has a range of 79 miles instead. In all versions, the battery has a gross capacity of 31.2 kWh (23.4 kWh net).

4 Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport, in particular the P460e PHEV AWD powertrain, takes fourth place in this ranking of plug-in electric marathon runners with a range of 76 miles (123 km) homologated in the combined WLTP cycle.

Range Rover Sport

The British SUV with the 3.0-litre R6 petrol engine contributing to the system output of 460 PS has a huge battery with 38.2 kWh gross (31.8 kWh net), the largest capacity of all plug-in hybrids produced in Europe today. The Range Rover Sport P550e PHEV AWD, on the other hand, has a maximum EV range of "only" 75 miles (121 km).

5th Range Rover

The majestic Range Rover, Land Rover's largest and most luxurious off-roader, also has a plug-in hybrid version with a generous electric range in its programme. This is the P460e PHEV AWD, which achieves a range of 75 miles in the WLTP test.

Range Rover

The drive is the same as in the corresponding "Sport" model and the battery also remains the same at 38.2 kWh (31.8 kWh usable). The even more powerful P550e PHEV AWD with 550 PS achieves a maximum range of 75 miles (120 km).

The record-breaking Chinese

As promised, we are adding a short list of Chinese plug-in hybrid cars that have even greater ranges than the models mentioned in the top 5. However, they are not yet sold in Europe. Please also be careful, as the figures given are those for homologation in the CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle), which is more optimistic than the WLTP and comes very close to the old European NEDC.

Neta S Leapmotor C11

Specifically, it is about plug-in hybrid vehicles of the type "Range Extender". In other words: with an exclusively electric drive at the wheels and a petrol engine whose only task is to charge the battery. The current front-runner is the Neta S, a modern saloon from Hozon Auto, which achieves a CLTC range of 193 miles (310 km) with a 43.88 kWh battery.

Voyah Passion Aito M5

Not far behind is the Leapmotor C11, which achieves an electric range of 186 miles (300 km) (CLTC) with its 43.74 kWh battery, while the Voyah Passion PHEV from the Dongfeng Group achieves 163 miles (262 km) emission-free range with a 43 kWh battery. The Aito M5, which can travel 162 miles (260 km) in the CLTC cycle with a 40 kWh battery, is not bad either.