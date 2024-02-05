One of our favourite sports cars of the 1980s was the Renault Supercinco GT Turbo, an icon that is still safely tucked away in many garages. This one was also indoors, but not exactly well looked after.

The fate of this particular hot hatch is different - it had been abandoned in Britain since 2001. Last year, it was discovered on a farm. It had external damage, a thick layer of dirt, and a rusty 120 PS engine. It is worth noting that there are fewer than 300 examples of the French pocket rocket registered in Britain, so this was a big find.

From a priest to a farmer

According to Autoevolution, the car in question originally belonged to a priest who, after being ordained, sold it to the current owner, an accountant at the time, who later changed his profession to a farmer. The GT Turbo ended up sitting in a warehouse for 21 years.

The owner of the farm claimed that the French model was in good working order the last time it was used. Sion Eilis, from Automax Wells car workshop, went there to check the condition of the car, following a request from a customer who wanted to see it in order to buy it. In the video attached at the top of this page, you can see the whole story.

Well-deserved restoration

After a basic inspection of the engine and fitting a new battery, the Supercinco GT Turbo started, which was excellent news and proof that it could be back on the road after a restoration.

As you can see from the attached photos and the video itself, the interior wasn't in too bad a condition, so it could be made as good as new without much apparent effort. We certainly love that turbo pressure indicator on the tachometer...

0-60 in 7.7 seconds

It's worth remembering that this car was the restyling or facelift version, sold between 1987 and 1990, which had a top speed of 127 mph and a 0-62 mph acceleration in just 7.7 seconds. Later, with the arrival of the Clio 16V and Williams, Renault abandoned turbocharged engines in favour of naturally aspirated engines with a larger displacement.