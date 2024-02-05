BMW continues to strengthen its presence in the electric vehicle segment with the introduction of a new entry-level variant for the iX2. The iX2 eDrive20 is set to hit the UK market in March 2024 with a starting price of £50,710, offering an economical yet powerful option for those seeking locally emission-free driving in a compact crossover.

The model comes equipped with a 204 PS electric motor at the front axle, propelling the vehicle from 0 to 62 mph in just 8.6 seconds. Despite its solid performance, the model prioritises efficiency, with a range of 273 to 297 miles in the WLTP cycle and an electric power consumption ranging from 16.9 to 15.3 kWh per 62 miles.

Gallery: BMW iX2 (2024)

47 Photos

The electric vehicle's high-voltage battery boasts 64.78 kWh of usable energy. Charging from AC sources is standard at 11 kW, with an optional upgrade to 22 kW. DC charging is possible at a rate of up to 130 kW, making it quick and easy to top up the battery on the go. Thanks to the battery-powered crossover’s predictive heat management, in just ten minutes, the vehicle can gain enough energy to extend its range by about 75 miles.

Starting in March 2024, BMW is also expanding the aesthetic options for the new X2 and iX2 models with an extended range of exterior paint finishes. A notable addition to the selection is the sophisticated Frozen Black metallic, providing customers with more choices to personalise their electric vehicles.

BMW unveiled the first-ever iX2 in October last year with a polarising coupe-like shape and a more powerful xDrive30 electric powertrain. The all-wheel-drive version starts at £56,540 and has 308 PS for a 0-62 mph sprint in 5.6 seconds.