A few days ago we told you about the possible return of the Mitsubishi Montero and today we want to show you what the new SUV could look like, according to graphic designer Nikita Chuicko. The truth is that the Japanese 4x4 looks impressive, at least digitally imagined?

The car is expected to go on sale in 2027 and, to minimise costs, it could use the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF C/D platform, also used on the Outlander and X-Trail. Of course, the new Toyota Land Cruiser, already on sale with retro styling, will have a formidable rival.

We wouldn't be surprised if the Montero becomes a plug-in hybrid like the Jeep Wrangler. After all, the Outlander itself already has the technology and can take advantage of its big brother. However, this car will not be a small car. In fact, it would not be surprising if it could seat seven, given its length, which could be close to or even reach 5 metres.

Retro look?

The spare wheel anchored in the tailgate and the short overhangs (especially at the front) are the hallmarks of a true SUV. We would be disappointed if it were to arrive without a reduction gearbox, but we'll have to see what Mitsubishi considers if it gives the green light to the project.

Although the Montero looks quite attractive in this recreation, there are rumours that it could have a retro look, just like the Suzuki Jimny or the Land Cruiser itself. We'll see...

Fortunately, and despite the fact that we are moving at high speed towards the electric age, the SUV segment will be maintained in the coming years. In fact, Suzuki confirmed at the time that the Jimny will have no combustion engine and there will also be a battery-powered G-Class, known as the EQG.

Officially, the Montero said goodbye to us in 2019, after being on sale for 37 years and achieving numerous successes in the Dakar Rally between 1997 and 2007. Many will still remember it for the Super Select SS4 all-wheel drive system, one of the most advanced on the market, allowing a choice of rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, all-wheel drive with centre differential lock and all-wheel drive with a reduction gearbox. May this car return!