The 48th edition of the Rétromobile motor show kicked off on Tuesday 30 January and you have until Sunday to enjoy it. Motor1 was lucky enough to be there and see some of the most important models in history up close. Here's what you don't want to miss.

RM Sotheby's

The famous auction house is one of the first exhibitors you see when you enter the show. Among the four models on show is a Maserati MC12 from 2004.

100 years of MG

You've probably seen it everywhere: the British manufacturer (bought by the Chinese group SAIC) is celebrating its centenary at Rétromobile. The exhibition is very comprehensive, ranging from the Old Number One to the future Cyberster.

FFSA (Sébastien Loeb's 50th birthday)

The stand of the Fédération Française du Sport Automobile (French Federation of Motorsport) gave a special place to the nine-time WRC world champion. Five of his legendary cars, as well as the Dacia for the 2025 Dakar, were on hand for the event.

Renault

One of the best displays at Retromobile is undoubtedly the Renault stand. The French brand is keen to celebrate its pioneering spirit (with the Caudron-Renault Rafale C.460 aircraft or the 1934 Nervasport which broke nine international records and three world speed records) without forgetting the future with the next Rafale and the electric Renault 5 that we are still waiting for.

Volkswagen

The German carmaker also occupies an important place at Rétromobile. For the occasion, Volkswagen is celebrating 50 years of the Golf, not forgetting the Combi (T1 Camper).

The Dakar

The latest Dakar ended in victory for Carlos Sainz, a fortnight ago, but you can find some of the legendary event's leading models at Rétromobile, including the Spanish champion's Audi.

Artcurial

RM Sotheby's is not the only auction house to occupy an important place at the show, and Artcurial is here to prove it. The top lot is a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder LWB, estimated at between €8,500,000 and €11,500,000 (approx. £7,250,000 and £9,820,000)! 

Ducati

Right next to the Arturial exhibition are a whole host of motorbikes, which also feature prominently at the show. We've chosen to show you the Ducatis that hit it big in 2023.

Mercedes

Mercedes paid tribute to the 300 SL (the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut version is the most precious vehicle in history)...

And the others

