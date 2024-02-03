This is the exclusive BMW Individual 'Oxford Green' paintwork designed for the X7 that BMW Italy has created with Poldo Dog Couture, a company specialising in dog clothing.

Inside there are exclusive accessories, such as a leather leash and collar, a 121 x 114 cm cover for the rear seat in printed nylon and Alcantara, and a cushion padded with thermal wadding attached to the car seat to accommodate smaller dogs. Behind, in the boot, there is also an ebony trunk covered in forest green grained leather, containing three drawers.

Never seen an X7 like this

The exclusive travel kit also includes a 94 cm seat belt at maximum extension (adjustable), not including a carabiner and buckle (106 cm included) in bonded leather, to secure the dog to the seat when travelling in the rear seats.

BMW X7 xDrive40d by Poldo Dog Couture

Then there are: a thermal flask; two porcelain bowls decorated with the Poldo Dog Couture logo resting on a custom-made ebony tray; hygienic bags and wipes; and an essence ioniser made by Luca Maffei that also captures and eliminates unpleasant odours.

What the designer says

The car is inspired by "an early morning forest where the air is pervaded by a symphony of enveloping resin scents," said Rossella Barbuto, Creative Director of Poldo Dog Couture.

"BMW Italy sees the collaboration with Poldo Dog Couture for a reinterpretation of functionality, freedom and versatility of the BMW X7, guaranteeing a superior level of attention to detail, to share the interior spaces with the four-legged members of the family in style," added Carlo Botto Poala, BMW Marketing Director of BMW Italy.