Artificial intelligence is no longer just a topic in science fiction films, but is becoming increasingly topical. Numerous companies want to develop software that perfectly understands natural language, learns and continues to develop independently. Not an apocalyptic scenario, mind you ...

AI is a topic that is becoming increasingly interesting for car manufacturers. Both for infotainment systems and for autonomous driving technologies. Topics that are now to take centre stage at AI Lab - a new company founded by the VW Group that will focus precisely on artificial intelligence and its applications in the vehicles of tomorrow.

According to the press release, the new company will not develop new projects internally, but will act as an "incubator" for new technologies developed by external partners. These technologies will then be further developed by producing the first prototypes. The AI Lab team is made up of experts in the field and will work with all of the Group's brands to ensure that the new technologies can be implemented in the various models.

Advanced voice recognition, optimised charging cycles, predictive maintenance and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) and V2X (Vehicle to X) communication will be the focus of the AI Lab's work. Some of these technologies are already available today, but their potential has not yet been fully utilised.

"Our aim is to connect external digital ecosystems with the vehicle and thus create an even better product experience. Collaboration with tech companies is of the utmost importance to us. Infuture, we will make collaboration even easier in terms of organisation and culture." Oliver Blume - CEO Porsche AG

Carsten Helbing as CEO and Carmen Schmidt as CLO & CBO will take over the management of the AI Lab. High-profile experts from the field of artificial intelligence will be responsible for technical management functions. The Supervisory Board will be made up of members of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brands.

The announcement of the birth of the IA Lab comes just days after the integration of ChatGPT into Volkswagen and Skoda models, using the most popular chatbot on the internet to enhance voice commands, offering the possibility of natural conversations beyond the classic assistants we are used to.