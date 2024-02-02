The bZ4X was just the beginning. Toyota's range of electric cars will soon expand considerably and include important segments, particularly for the European market. One of these models from the Japanese manufacturer is the bZ2X. A compact crossover based on the Urban SUV concept that could appear between 2024 and 2025.

Design with familiar reference points

In our rendering we try to give shape to the Toyota crossover, which should largely confirm the angular lines of the concept. As futuristic as they may be, the lines of the Urban SUV already show some characteristic features of the brand's latest models, such as the radiator grille and the side proportions (which are very similar to those of the Yaris Cross).

For this very reason, the dimensions of the production model should not differ too much from those of the concept, which is 4.30 metres long, 1.82 metres wide and 1.62 metres high. On board, we expect a technology overflow from the bZ4X, however, with some tweaks given the different target audiences of the two cars. At the same time, we wouldn't be surprised to find some new features in the bZ2X, which Toyota will be banking so much on, especially in terms of sales figures.

Battery, motors and prices

The manufacturer has not yet announced the technical specifications of the Urban SUV Concept. It is therefore difficult to get an idea of the bZ2X's capabilities.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept

However, looking at the competition, it is possible that the Japanese crossover could be equipped with a battery between 50 and 60 kWh and versions with a single front motor and two motors for all-wheel drive. The WLTP range could be around 249 to 280 miles (400 to 450 km) to be competitive with rivals such as the Jeep Avenger or the Opel-Vauxhall Mokka Electric.

The price remains unknown, but it is possible to imagine a positioning around £30,000 to £35,000 for the basic versions.