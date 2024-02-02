The new Lancia Ypsilon will be officially unveiled on 14 February 2024, but there shouldn't be many surprises to discover by then. Because Lancia itself is already showing the small car in all its glory. The reason: online reservations for the limited Cassina electric version have been opened in Italy.

The campaign is called "1 of 1906" (1906 is the year Lancia was founded) and makes it possible to reserve one of the 1,906 examples of the Cassina Ypsilon, the most exclusive special series that Lancia has created in collaboration with the famous Italian interior design company, without any obligation or advance payment.

Gallery: New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 teaser

19 Photos

All customers who register will be able to convert their interest into an actual order when the car is presented. Also because the official list price has not yet been announced.

To take part in this pre-order campaign, all you have to do is sign up on the company's official website and follow the instructions whilst waiting for the pricing details of the offer, which will be released on 14 February.

The following day, the car tour will begin at all dealerships that will be equipped with the new corporate identity of the Lancia brand.

The new Lancia Ypsilon 2024, the dashboard in detail

The new Ypsilon is the first model of the new Lancia era and is stylistically inspired by the Pu+Ra HPE study. Visually, the Ypsilon is strongly reminiscent of the Opel-Vauxhall Corsa, with which it will probably also share its powertrain. This means: electric with 156 PS and combustion engines between 75 and 136 PS. It remains to be seen which petrol engines Lancia will choose. Possibly the new 48V mild hybrids with 100 and 136 PS and 6-speed DSG.

Particular attention has been paid to the details of the classy Cassina model: Velvet-covered seats and a multifunctional table with the designer furniture manufacturer's signature. An exclusive colour was also chosen to set it apart from other Ypsilons: Sapphire Blue, which is used both on the exterior and on board.

Other Lancia models are due to be launched by 2028, including a new Delta. Below is the first official video (in Italian language) in which the Ypsilon is previewed by Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano.