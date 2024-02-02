A new Kimera is ready to be born. Following on from the EV037, the Cuneo, Italy-based manufacturer is preparing to launch the EV038 on 22 February.

The new creation will also be exhibited at the Geneva Motor Show from 26 February to 3 March and will be inspired by another Lancia from the past which, unlike the 037 road car, remained an unfinished work.

"Mazinga is here

The Kimera announcement is accompanied by teaser photos, which show a very elegant sports car with round headlights at the front and rear. The look is very similar to that of the legendary Delta S4, but the real source of inspiration for the EVO38 is the Lancia SE038 'Mazinga', a mechanical evolution of the previous 037 that can be considered a close relative of the Delta S4 itself.

Kimera EVO38

Unlike the latter, the 'Mazinga' remained a prototype. The philosophy of the EV038 will be based entirely on that of the original Lancia and, according to Kimera, the key element will be all-wheel drive in addition to a number of technical developments.

It all (re)starts with the EVO37

For more information on the EV038, we'll have to wait a few more weeks, but it's certain that Kimera will try to further refine the EVO37 formula, the 37 examples of which sold out fairly quickly.

Kimera EVO38

As a reminder, the EVO37 is powered by a 2.1-litre twin-turbo engine producing 500 PS (550 PS for the Martini 7 limited series) and comes with 1,100 kg of carbon and Kevlar bodywork. The target price is €500,000 (approx. £426,500), not including the numerous customisations available, which will also be featured on the new Kimera model.

As already mentioned, the EVO38 will be exhibited at the Geneva Motor Show on a dedicated stand featuring all the models in the Team Martini Racing dynasty.