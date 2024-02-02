Lotus is planning another electric sports car. It bears the internal code Type 135 and could reportedly be relatively affordable. The British performance brand plans to unveil the new model in 2025 and set the price at around £75,000 when it goes on sale in 2027, according to Autocar.

"We need the bullseye of the brand, and that has to be this two-seater sports car. Otherwise we are just a brand with a Lotus badge. The sports car is an essential part of our future." Mike Johnstone, CCO of Lotus Group , told Autocar

The Type 135 will replace the Elise and Emira in the Lotus range. It will be a two-seater and, according to Autocar, will be based on the LEVA (Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture), which was originally developed for the now-discontinued model collaboration between Lotus and Alpine (teaser image above). The chassis structure is reportedly 37 per cent lighter than that of the Emira, although the final weight is likely to be higher due to the heavy battery pack.

Single and twin-motor powertrains will be available, reportedly producing 475 PS and 884 PS respectively. The platform can be fitted with either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, although Autocar says Lotus won't rule out the possibility of using a torque-distributing all-wheel drive system similar to the Evija's system.

Whilst these figures are undoubtedly strong, they are slightly lower than Lotus' other electric vehicles. The Emeya saloon is available with an output of up to 918 PS. The Eletre is available in two versions with 600 or 918 PS.

According to reports, 66.4 kWh and 99.6 kWh batteries will be available, providing a range of around 298 and 447 miles (480 km and 720 km) respectively. Instead of placing the batteries under the floor like many electric cars, Lotus plans to stack them behind the driver. This will allow occupants to sit slightly lower to provide a more traditional sports car experience that buyers have come to expect from the brand.

Lotus will build the Type 135 in England. This is in contrast to the Emeya and Eletre, which will be made in China. The company estimates that 10,000 to 15,000 units of the sports car can be sold worldwide each year.