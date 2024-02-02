The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is officially on European soil. Boasting a sleek design, the world's bestselling sports car is now available for order in the United Kingdom with prices starting at £55,585 OTR.

Ford only mentions the 5.0-litre V8 engine as an available option for the pony car in the UK. The automaker has also confirmed to Autocar the 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-pot is not coming to Europe for the time being.

The naturally aspirated V8 has been optimised for the new Mustang and now generates 439 bhp and 398 lb-ft of torque, making it 29 bhp and 7 lb-ft more powerful than before. A six-speed manual gearbox comes as standard and there’s also a 10-speed torque-converted automatic transmission available at no extra cost. As a side note, in the United States, the Mustang GT is slightly more powerful at 480 bhp without the optional exhaust upgrade.

Improvements in the engine bay include a novel dual air intake system for optimised breathing and quicker response, complemented by an active exhaust system that adjusts the engine sound and volume for urban driving or maximum open-road freedom. The sports car offers up to six driving modes, allowing drivers to tailor the car's response to various conditions, whether for confidence on wet surfaces, enjoyment on twisty roads, or optimal performance on the race track.

All 2024 Mustang GTs come fitted as standard with the Performance Package, which adds performance goodies such as Brembo brakes, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a limited-slip differential. Optionally, customers can upgrade the car with the MagneRide system, which monitors road conditions one thousand times a second and adjusts the suspension settings for optimal control and comfort.

Ford will also sell the Mustang Dark Horse (pictured above) as a more hardcore alternative to the Mustang GT. With this version, the automaker emphasises track use with a more powerful version of the Coyote V8 with 500 bhp, a revised suspension, improved cooling, and performance Pirelli tyres. Visually, the Dark Horse can be differentiated from the regular Mustang by its fixed rear wing, different side skirts, and a new rear diffuser. Prices for the Mustang Dark Horse start at £67,585.