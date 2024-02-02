In a rare and unique opportunity for automotive enthusiasts and royal memorabilia collectors alike, Queen Elizabeth II's Land Rover Range Rover is now available for purchase on PistonHeads.com. The SUV is a long wheelbase version from the range-topping Autobiography trim level.

Commissioned by the Royal Household in March 2016, this prestigious vehicle has been a witness to numerous high-profile events, serving as the preferred mode of transport for the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. Notably, the blue Range Rover took centre stage during the state visit of Barack Obama to the United Kingdom in the same year, escorting the former US President and First Lady Michelle Obama to various engagements.

Gallery: Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography for sale

The SDV8 Autobiography LWB, finished in an elegant metallic blue with a cream leather interior, offers dignitaries in the rear extra legroom courtesy of its extended wheelbase. The rear headrest screens, which were removed during its Royal service, have been reinstated for the new owner to enjoy.

Under the bonnet, the vehicle features a powerful 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged diesel V8, delivering 339 bhp and 519 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic gearbox, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of 135 mph.

Originally equipped with side steps and a police siren, modifications made by the Land Rover Workshop in Gaydon have since been reversed for homologation purposes. However, the set of grab handles requested by Her Majesty The Queen, along with a warning label for the police siren, remain intact and are included in the sale.

Listed on PistonHeads.com by Bramley Motors, this unique piece of automotive and royal history comes with 18,000 miles on the clock, 2,586 of which were covered during its Royal ownership. The sale includes its original number plates, OU16 XVH, as seen on the car during various Royal events. The price is £224,850 and more details about the equipment can be found at the source link below.