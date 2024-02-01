Although we are experiencing a much warmer winter than usual (at least in the last few days), at this time of the year, car brands tend to turn their attention to their driving courses on snow and ice, which are particularly useful for tackling slippery surfaces.

This is the case, for example, of Porsche and its Ice Experience 2024, which took place between 23 and 28 January at the Circuito Andorra - Pas de la Casa, Spain, in other words, an ice and snow track that is the highest permanent track in Europe (2,400 m).

An event that we have completed, as one more participant, which brought together a hundred people (it is open to both customers and non-customers of the brand) and is one of the three pillars that make up the Porsche driving experiences, focused on safety and learning, along with the off-road and circuit events.

Ice course in Andorra with Porsche

How does it all start? Well, with a safety briefing in which everything related to the course is discussed, starting with something as basic as the correct way to sit behind the wheel of the car and how to distinguish between understeer and oversteer.

From there it's on to further 'learning', for example, getting to know more about how the brand's all-wheel drive system and stability control (PTM and PSM, respectively) work, or, more generally, the physics and response of the car on ice.

And after theory comes practice, which in this case is represented by a wide selection of four-wheel drive models, in which we find different versions of 911 (including Turbo S), Macan, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera.

All in a programme divided into four tests, starting with a better understanding of how the all-wheel drive system and electronic driving aids work.

From there, it's time to learn how to control acceleration and braking on ice, manage steering and weight shifts, and how to improve oversteer while avoiding understeer... to finish with a test that combines a slalom and a 360-degree turn.

After all this, it's time for the final test, the one everyone is waiting for: to take on the full circuit, to experience everything you've learned before separately. Anything else? Yes, after all this, there is one last thing left: collecting the diploma that certifies everything you have learned.

Finally, regarding the prices of this experience, for this 2024 programme, they range between €950 and €2,250, depending on whether one or two people do it, whether the hotel is included or not? Next stop for these Porsche experiences? Circuit courses.

