Genuine off-road vehicles are quite rare these days. Fewer and fewer manufacturers have models in their range that were born with a ladder-frame chassis for use off the beaten track. A true veteran in this segment is the Jeep Wrangler. The direct descendant of the Willys, which was developed during the Second World War.

The X K2, on the other hand, is a genuine newcomer. An offspring of the DR Group, it is derived from a Chinese BAIC model, the Bejing BJ40 Plus. However, its Far Eastern origins should not deceive us: Here, too, we are dealing with a vehicle that specialises in off-road use. And even though the K2 is only available to buy in Italy in Europe, we now want to compare it with the Wrangler.

The design

The Wrangler is recognisable as a Jeep even from a distance. The radiator grille with the seven slits, the wings protruding from the body, the angular shapes, the spare wheel at the rear. It has always been like this and will always remain so. A design that has set standards and follows the function: to be manoeuvrable and efficient where there is no tarmac.

A philosophy that the X K2 also follows is strongly orientated towards its American competitor in terms of design. The front, rear and sides are practically perpendicular to the ground, the door hinges are on the outside so that they can be removed in no time at all, the spare wheel is on the outside and there is little room for frills.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Angle Jeep Wrangler 4.88 metres 1.89 metres 1.83 metres 3.00 metres Slope angle (front): 36 degrees / slope angle (rear) 31.4 degrees X K2 4.64 metres 1.92 metres 1.87 metres 2.74 metres Slope angle (front): 37 degrees / slope angle (rear) 31 degrees

Jeep Wrangler X K2

The interior

The interior of the Jeep Wrangler is also all about functionality. The lines are simple, but with the central 12.3-inch monitor for the infotainment system, which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, technology is not sacrificed. Below this are numerous physical buttons for controlling the air conditioning and the various driving programmes - including the differential locks. The centre tunnel houses the gear lever and selector lever. There is also plenty of space in the rear, with the boot offering between 533 and 1,044 litres of space.

Jeep Wrangler - the interior

The layout of the X K2 is different. Rather modern. With an infotainment monitor - also 12.3" - flanked by digital instruments. The centre tunnel is much higher than that of the Wrangler and is very reminiscent of the Mercedes world with an infotainment wheel, automatic gear lever and other buttons.

Despite its significantly smaller dimensions compared to its competitor, the X K2 also offers a good amount of space in the rear and boot, at least as far as the minimum volume of 532 litres is concerned, while this rises to 965 litres with the rear seat backrests folded down.

X K2 - the interior

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment screen Boot capacity Jeep Wrangler n/a 12.3" 533 - 1,044 litres X K2 12.3" 12.3" 532 - 965 litres

Engines

The big difference between the Jeep Wrangler and the X K2 lies under the bonnet.

The American relies on the plug-in drivetrain 4xe with 381 PS, which results from the combination of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors. Traction is of course traditionally provided by all-wheel drive. The second drive option in the Wrangler dispenses with the electric add-on. The electric part is dropped, leaving the aforementioned petrol engine with 272 PS and the identical 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The X K2, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel with 162 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Naturally, there is all-wheel drive, which is used in the most difficult situations, whilst the basic drive is via the rear wheels.

Jeep Wrangler X K2

The pricing

The Jeep Wrangler range is varied and includes different versions with prices starting from €69,900 for the Sahara as a pure combustion engine up to €83,500 for the Rubicon with PHEV drive. The X K2, on the other hand, is only available in a single equipment variant in Italy, where prices start at €54,500. Would it be something for us too?