Ford is currently busy renewing its light commercial vehicle lineup in Europe. This includes the Transit Connect, a small van developed in collaboration with Volkswagen. It features numerous innovations, of which the new PHEV drive stands out, as does the availability of all-wheel drive.

Available for the first time in the Transit Connect, the plug-in hybrid combines a 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with a high-voltage battery and an electric motor. In this configuration, the powertrain achieves a system output of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 258 lb-ft. A six-speed dual-clutch transmission sends the power to the wheels. The PHEV variant provides a maximum payload of 770 kg and can tow trailers weighing up to 1,400 kg.

In purely electric mode, the Transit Connect PHEV enables a range of up to 68 miles. There are two different options for recharging the battery: a DC fast charging with up to 50 kW or AC charging with up to 11 kW.

As an alternative to the new PHEV powertrain, there is also a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with two power levels (102 or 122 PS) on the list, which can also be combined with all-wheel drive in the case of the 122-PS version. The AWD model comes only with a manual gearbox, though.

Depending on the wheelbase selected, the van's new load compartment offers a variable payload volume of 3.1 cubic metres to over 3.7 cubic metres. In all cases (except for the PHEV model), the maximum payload is 820 kg and the towing capacity is up to 1,500 kg.

In addition to the new powertrain and volume improvements, the new generation of the Transit Connect also offers a range of advanced technologies, both in the area of ADAS systems and infotainment. For example, the dashboard now features a new 10-inch instrument cluster with configurable display, combined with the central 10-inch touchscreen with navigation and Ford's new on-board system. Driver assistance systems include Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking and collision warning, Evasive Steering Assist, and Junction Assist to avoid collisions with other road users.

According to Ford, UK order books open this spring along with the start of production. First deliveries are scheduled for this summer. The plug-in hybrid version will join the range before the end of 2024, whilst the all-wheel-drive Transit Connect will arrive next year. No prices have been announced yet.