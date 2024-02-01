Polestar, Volvo’s premium electric car brand, has officially launched the Polestar 4 in the UK. The online sales platform has opened with a starting indicative price of £59,990 on the road.

The battery-powered SUV, having commenced production and witnessed its inaugural deliveries in China towards the end of 2023, is now set to enter production for the UK market, which is slated to kick off in mid-2024. The first batch of deliveries is expected to hit the roads in August this year.

The Polestar 4 will be available in both single- and dual-motor layouts, catering to diverse preferences. The dual-motor version boasts an impressive 536 bhp and 506 lb-ft of torque, propelling the crossover from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 3.8 seconds and making it the brand's quickest model. The long-range, single-motor variant, powering the rear wheels, delivers 268 bhp and 253 lb-ft of torque.

Equipped with a 100 kWh battery, both long-range versions promise exceptional range. The long-range dual-motor version has a preliminary range target of up to 580 km measured by Europe’s WLTP, which corresponds to about 360 miles. Notably, a disconnect clutch optimizes range and efficiency by disengaging the front electric motor when not required.

The long-range single-motor variant targets a preliminary range of up to 610 km WLTP (380 miles). Both versions offer up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging, with a motorised charge lid. Additionally, bi-directional charging hardware with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality is planned for future integration, allowing external devices to draw power from the Polestar 4. The model’s starting price of £59,990 on the UK market is for the single-motor. Below is the full pricing information:

Polestar 4 Indicative pricing incl. VAT Long range Single motor (incl. handover) £59,990 Long range Dual motor (incl. handover) £66,990 Pilot Pack £1,300 Plus Pack Included Pro Pack £1,800 Performance Pack (dual-motor only) £4,000

Produced in Geely Holdings' SEA factory in Hangzhou Bay, China, the Polestar 4 benefits from green electricity and a higher use of low-carbon aluminium from hydropower sources, contributing to a reduced climate impact.