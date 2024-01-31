Lamborghini faces the challenges ahead with the certainty that the Sant'Agata Bolognese plant will remain the hub of production, employment and excellence, despite the obvious synergies with its parent company, Volkswagen.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of the Emilian carmaker, made this point at a round-table discussion with the Italian press, explaining Lambo's short- and medium-term strategies, including the commitment to reduce the carbon footprint by 40% by 2030 across the entire value chain.

La fabbrica di Sant'Agata Bolognese

Here, in a few chapters, is a summary of Winkelmann's speech.

Italy remains the focus

Already today, 38 to 40% of our suppliers are Italian: this is something we want to maintain. Of course, we have a great advantage over other manufacturers, other companies, other brands, in having two types of manufacturing or purchasing: clearly, the first is that we have to decide what is 'central' to Lamborghini and we will continue to do so. The scope will not change. Compared to when I arrived in 2005, when we were 600 people, we are now well over 2,000 and will be approaching 3,000 in the near future. This shows how much we are evolving and how keen we are to maintain the excellence and development of the various components here in Italy and certainly here in Sant'Agata. We don't look at passports, but I can say that over 95% of our employees are Italian and will remain so in the future".

Stephan Winkelmann

Electrification

"As far as electric vehicles are concerned, it's too early to give an answer today, but I can talk about the reception that the Revuelto, which is a hybrid, has received, and it has been very positive overall, in fact we have an order book that goes back more than two and a half years and that means we can say that the first stage of our strategy has been more than digested. As far as the Lanzador concept is concerned, we're gathering feedback, we're also going to do a study to understand a little more generally what the feeling is towards a supersport or an all-electric everyday supersport. We're evaluating those elements as well, knowing that no one has had the opportunity to drive this type of car yet."

Lamborghini Revuelto 2024

Synthetic fuels

"We have the possibility, which we are continuing to evaluate in different directions, of using synthetic petrol as an alternative to continue to have internal combustion engines beyond the fateful date of 2035. The fact is that we need to find out relatively soon how to do this, on the one hand by legislating, on the other by agreeing from a global point of view, and above all by having enough synthetic petrol available on the markets."

The first electric Lamborghinis

"We are convinced that the period we have ahead of us, the calendar, will allow us to prove that we are capable of excelling in the electric field too. We're working on developing the software, the power-to-weight ratio, cars that we believe can exceed the expectations of the best internal combustion cars. This has to be tested, we're working on it, just give us a little time. You'll see for yourself, of course. And, if we're talking about super sports cars, it's not important to be the first to do a certain thing, but when you get there, you have to be better."

Lamborghini Lanzador Concept

Lanzador in 2028, deliveries in 2029?

"Our cars are all built for the end customer, not for stock, so we always have to show the car before delivery, because then you have a global opportunity to collect orders before you start production. That's something we've always done, so if you ask me when the first electric cars will leave the factory, it's difficult to say right now: it depends a bit on when, in 2028, we present the Lanzador (the production model of the concept already shown at Pebble Beach - ed. note). So it's very likely that the first examples will be delivered in 2029. That's certainly a possibility."

Il lato sostenibile di Lamborghini: la strategia Cor Tauri

Platform and batteries

Every platform needs to be adapted. With the Urus, we have shown that this has not limited sales, handling or Lamborghini's DNA. So our engineers have succeeded very well in making a real Lamborghini with group components. And the battery? Will it also focus on solid state, as Volkswagen seems keen to do? "I don't want to talk too much about the future now, but it's clear that what we're developing now won't see the light of day until the end of the decade, so the choice has already been made and it's about an existing technology."

Sales and outlook

After more than 10,000 deliveries and sales of 2 billion in 2023, "it's still early to make any forecasts, but the order book is doing well and we have no signs of weakness. And if things go as they did last year, I normally see no problem in repeating excellent results."

Foto spia - Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid

The Chinese market

"The weight of super sports cars on the Chinese market has always been less important, smaller than the others. There are several reasons for this, one of which is of course the high taxation in this market compared to Europe or the United States. We don't expect growth in our segment in the Chinese market over the next two years, but we firmly believe that this sector will become increasingly important in the medium and long term, even for a manufacturer like ours."

Italy's central role in Lamborghini's future is also reflected in the state's new contribution (following the 2015 contribution by the Renzi government to expand the factory and build the Urus). After the OK from the Region and Invitalia, this contribution is now awaiting the (expected?) green light from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.