It's one of the most eagerly-awaited motor shows of the year, and it's not going to disappoint: after a superb 2023 edition that paid tribute to the Porsche 907, the 48th Rétromobile starts in less than 24 hours. Venue, exhibitors, prices, stars: here's what you need to know.

Where and when?

The famous show will be held at Parc des expositions de la Porte de Versailles (1 place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris), from Wednesday 31 January to Sunday 4 February 2024. A preview will be held on Tuesday 30 January 2024, from 6pm to 10pm. Here are the detailed timetables:

- Wednesday 31 January 2024: 10am-10pm

- Thursday 1 February 2024: 10am-7pm

- Friday 2 February 2024: 10am-10pm

- Saturday 3 February 2024: 10am-7pm

- Sunday 4 February 2024: 10am-7pm

What are the prices?

Here are the ticket prices:

- Full price D-7 (from 23 to 30 January 2024): €20

- Pre-sale price during the show (from 31 January to 4 February 2024): €21

- Preview evening (Tuesday 31 January from 7pm to 10pm): €60

- 5-day pass + preview evening: €125

- Group rate (from 10 tickets purchased): €16

- Youth rate (-16 years old): €12

Disabled visitors :

- Visitor with PRM card: €16 incl. VAT - on presentation of proof at the ticket office (reduced rate for disability card holders)

- Accompanying adult rate: €16 incl. VAT - 1 accompanying adult per disabled visitor.

A ticket is valid for one day only, from 31 January to 4 February 2024. If you wish to attend the show on more than one day, you must purchase a ticket for each day. Please note that all exits are final.

More than 125,000 visitors attended the event in 2023. This is the show's second-best score since it was founded in 1976.

Who will be the stars of the show?

This year, Porsche is giving way to MG, which is celebrating its centenary. It is the EX 181 model, dubbed the 'Roaring Raindrop', that appears on the official Rétromobile poster.

This machine had less power than a Golf R but went as fast as a hypercar!

If you thought that the Bugatti Veyron was the first car to break the 400 km/h (249 mph) barrier, this legendary missile is here to prove the contrary, as it topped out at 395 km/h (245 mph) in 1957 before taking that record to 410.5 km/h (255 mph) in 1959, with a certain Phil Hill at the controls.

Nevertheless, it is only logical that a French star should also shine in the host country of this event. And the FFSA (Fédération Française du Sport Automobile) has chosen well, inviting Sébastien Loeb to celebrate his 50th birthday on Wednesday 31 January in Hall 1, accompanied by five of his legendary cars:

- The Citroën Saxo Super 1600 from 2001, with which he became Junior World Rally Champion;

- The Citroën XsaraWRC from 2005, the year of his second WRC title;

- The Citroën C4 WRC from 2010, which enabled him to win his seventh title;

- The Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid M-Sport from 2022, with which Loeb claimed his 80th WRC victory (in Monte-Carlo);

- And the Dacia Prototype T1+Ultimate, his buggy for the 2025 Dakar, previewed at the Show.

Gallery: Sébastien Loeb cars (Rétromobile)

4 Photos

What about exhibitors?

While the Geneva Motor Show is in the doldrums (only 29 exhibitors, including 8 car brands), Rétromobile will have its hands full with over 1,000 vehicles on display. In all, 620 exhibitors (including dozens of brands such as Fiat, Alpine, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bugatti) have found their place, along with 120 clubs and 60 artists.

One of the key events will be the Artcurial sale, which had an 85% success rate last year. This year's auction will feature 221 lots, with the star vehicle being a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder LWB, estimated at between €8,500,000 and €11,500,000! See for yourself...

Gallery: 1958 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder LWB