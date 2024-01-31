That was to be expected: After the 3 Series and at the same time as the 4 Series, BMW's M4 models are also getting an extensive facelift, internally called LCI (Lifecycle Impulse). The good news for fans: there is more power in some cases. The bad news: there are hardly any changes to the controversial design of the front end. So the huge grille remains.

Incidentally, the USA has become the most important sales market for the BMW M4 Coupé, followed by China, Germany and Great Britain. The M4 Convertible achieves by far the highest sales figures in the USA. The global market launch, which includes the UK, will begin in March 2024, including production.

As already mentioned, the visual changes are kept within narrow limits: It retains the massive, vertically aligned cardioid pattern with M typical double louvres in a horizontal arrangement. These are joined by widely flared side skirts in high-gloss black and attachments for the front and rear aprons. A roof made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) is standard on all model variants of the M4 Coupé.

The in-line six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology will be offered in three power levels in the future. As before, the BMW M4 Coupé will start with the 480 PS version with 6-speed manual transmission. The engine of the revised BMW M4 Competition Coupé generates a maximum output of 510 PS and delivers its power to the road via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. In the all-wheel-drive Coupé and Convertible model variants, this transmission, together with the M xDrive, will provide 530 PS in the future.

The M TwinPower Turbo technology comprises two mono-scroll turbochargers, each of which supplies three cylinders with compressed air. Indirect charge air cooling supplied by a low-temperature circuit and specific compressors optimise the power output of the charging unit. In addition, the technology package includes High Precision Injection petrol direct injection operating at a maximum pressure of 350 bar, VALVETRONIC variable valve control and Double-VANOS continuously variable camshaft adjustment.

The version of the straight-six engine used in the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive and in the new M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive mobilises a peak output increased from 510 PS to 530 PS, which is achieved at an engine speed of 6,250 rpm. The further developed drive unit delivers its maximum torque of 650 Nm in an extended rev range between 2,750 and 5,730 rpm. This additional power is realised by modifying the engine control unit.

While the new M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive accelerates from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, the new M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive needs 3.7 seconds for the standard sprint from a standing start. All model variants reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph as standard. This value can be increased to 174 mph (BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive) or 180 mph with the optional M Driver's Package.

A redesign of the headlights gives the front of the M4 Coupé and M4 Convertible a modern accent. The interior of the standard LED headlights now has a particularly different structure, with low beam and high beam now being generated from a single LED module. Two vertically and slightly arrow-shaped LED units take over the functions of the position and daytime running lights as well as the direction indicators.

Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beams are available as an optional extra. They are recognisable by blue inserts and have a city light and cornering light function. M Shadow Line lights with dark accents in the interior are also offered in conjunction with the adaptive LED headlights.

After the M4 facelift (or rather a backlift in this case), rear taillights with laser technology are available. Inside them, laser diodes generate an even illumination of glass fibre bundles, whose filigree, three-dimensional light graphics complement the tail light. The model-specific version of this innovative light show utilises a technology that was first presented in the BMW M4 CSL high-performance special edition, which is limited to 1,000 units.

Otherwise, the model upgrade measures are very subtle: Further accents for high-quality elegance are set with a redesign around the BMW as well as the M logo at the rear of the Competition models. The base of the BMW logo is now in high-gloss black. The BMW M GmbH brand emblem on the tailgate now has a silver-coloured surround. Wow!

The optional M design graphics for the bonnet and tailgate are an exclusive option for the model variants of the new BMW M4 Coupé to individualise the exterior appearance. This contrasting paint finish emphasises the sports car characteristics of the two-door model and is available in either high-gloss black or high-gloss red. In conjunction with the optional steel roof, which is available at no extra cost and includes an electrically operated glass sliding roof, an additional design accent is added: the sheet metal part of the roof is painted in high-gloss black instead of the car colour.

Inside, there are new steering wheels and controls as well as (according to BMW) particularly high-quality materials for the instrument panel and interior trim.

The redesign of the standard M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, two M buttons and shift paddles on the Competition models includes a steering wheel rim that is flattened at the bottom and precisely modified spokes. A red centre mark in the twelve o'clock position underlines the sporty orientation of the steering wheel design. An M Alcantara steering wheel with the same design and range of functions is also available as an option for the first time. A heating function is also offered as an optional extra for both steering wheel versions.

The M-specific cockpit design also includes the control panel on the centre console. Together with the gear lever or gear selector, the red start/stop button and the BMW iDrive Controller, the setup button and the M Mode button are also located there. They can be used to configure an individual vehicle set-up and activate a range of functions for the cockpit displays and driver assistance systems that are customised to the respective driving situation.

The interior trim strips in the instrument panel area and on the control panel and cupholder cover are now finished in Dark Graphite matt as standard. The new BMW M4 Coupé and the new BMW M4 Convertible are optionally available with interior trim strips in Aluminium Rhombicle anthracite as well as in the new Aluminium Fine Finish variant. The optional Sensatec instrument panel now has a further refined surface structure.

As in the 3 and 4 Series, the interior will of course be even more digital in future: M-specific displays on the high-resolution BMW Curved Display, which is inclined towards the driver, help the driver to concentrate on what is happening on the road. The fully digital display system consists of a 12.3-inch Information Display behind the steering wheel and a Control Display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches.

The new iDrive, which also includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and is therefore specifically geared towards touch and voice control, is now based on the BMW Operating System 8.5. This adds a new form of operation for the standard 3-zone automatic air conditioning system to the M -specific graphics and display content on the Information and Control Displays.

Temperature selection, ventilation intensity, seat heating and, with the appropriate equipment, steering wheel heating can now be controlled by touch function via a special menu item in the lower area of the Control Display or by voice command.

The renewed progress in the area of digital operation is accompanied by a further reduction in the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit as well as a redesign of the instrument panel. New adjustment knobs on the fresh air grilles in the centre of the instrument panel and on the driver's and passenger's side allow the air flow direction to be adjusted by turning and tilting.

In addition, the standard "ambient lighting" now also includes contour lighting integrated into the trim of the central air vents. (Just let that sink in ...) Like the lighting in the footwells, the storage compartment in the front section of the centre console and the door openers, it can be adjusted in terms of colour and brightness to suit individual preferences. There are nine colours to choose from.

The UK market launch will commence at the same time as the global launch in March 2024, once again only offering the BMW M4 Competition models. The Coupé with M xDrive is priced from £84,250 and the Convertible with M xDrive priced from £88,255.