You might think that the more extensive the press release, the more discreet the facelift. This is also the case with BMW, who have informed us in over 4,700 words about the so-called LCI (Lifecycle Impulse) measures for the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible. Let's put it this way: even BMW fans have to look closely to see the differences.

The "new" 4 Series Coupé and 4 Series Convertible will continue to be produced at the Dingolfing plant. Their global market launch will be incorporated into production from March 2024.

For the past two model generations, BMW has been running the coupés and convertibles of the premium mid-size class in a separate model series. In terms of design, the differentiation from the 3 Series is expressed not only in the proportions and lines, but also in the independent front design. Added to this are wider track widths and specifically tuned suspension technology.

What has changed now? The air intakes of the kidney grille, which will remain large in future, have a mesh structure both as standard and in conjunction with the M sports package. Their surrounds now have a matt chrome finish. The new BMW 4 Series Coupé and the new 4 Series Convertible also feature headlights that have been visually and functionally enhanced.

The LED units inside them, which perform all lighting functions, have been redesigned and restructured. Low beam and high beam are generated from a common LED module. Two vertically and slightly arrow-shaped LED units each take over the function of the position and daytime running lights as well as the direction indicators.

Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam are available as an optional extra. They are recognisable by blue inserts and have a city light and cornering light function.

M Shadow Line lights with dark accents on the inside are also offered as part of the M Pro sports package and in conjunction with the Adaptive LED headlights.

In conjunction with the adaptive LED headlights, the 4 Series models are equipped with laser light combination taillights. These work with laser diodes, each of which illuminates a glass fibre bundle and thus supplements the tail light with a filigree light graphic.

To individualise the exterior appearance of the new BMW 4 Series Coupé and the new BMW 4 Series Convertible, there is a choice of two plain and eight metallic paint finishes. New to the programme are the Cape York Green metallic and Fire Red metallic variants.

There are also innovations in the programme of optional light-alloy wheels. The range includes three 19-inch variants available for the first time. The new M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design are optionally available in the colour Jet Black or in a two-tone version. The new BMW Individual light-alloy wheels also feature a Y-spoke design and are finished in Midnight Grey.

Let's turn our attention to the interior: Curved Display, sports seats as standard, new interior trims and steering wheels. As standard, the driver reaches for a newly designed sports leather steering wheel with a polygonal rim and two spokes. The M Sport package now includes an M leather steering wheel in a three-spoke design with a flattened rim at the bottom and a discreet centre marker at the 12 o'clock position.

Both versions of the redesigned steering wheels feature illuminated multifunction buttons and shift paddles. The introduction of the enhanced BMW iDrive with "QuickSelect" also sees the introduction of optimised operation of the ventilation and air conditioning functions. This further reduces the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit. Real progress?

Temperature selection, ventilation intensity and, with the appropriate equipment, seat and steering wheel heating can now be controlled by touch function on the curved display or by voice command. New adjustment knobs on the fresh air grilles in the centre of the instrument panel and on the driver's and passenger's side offer the option of adjusting the air flow direction by turning and tilting.

Just like the M Performance models in both model series, the new BMW 430d xDrive Coupé and 430d Convertible are also powered by an in-line six-cylinder engine. Their diesel engines produce 286 PS. The drive portfolio also includes two four-cylinder petrol engines with 184 PS and 245 PS respectively and a 190 PS four-cylinder diesel unit. Depending on the model variant, power is transferred to the road via the classic rear-wheel drive or the intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system.

All six-cylinder in-line engines and the four-cylinder diesel are equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The electric auxiliary drive in the form of a 48-volt starter generator generates an output of 11 PS, which is immediately available with every movement of the accelerator pedal.

The mild hybrid system also enables the utilisation of electricity generated by regenerative braking and stored in a 48-volt battery. The efficiently recovered energy is used not only for the electric auxiliary drive, but also for the 12-volt vehicle electrical system via a voltage converter.

The M Performance models in the 4 Series also rely on mild hybrids: the straight-six petrol engine in the BMW M440i xDrive Coupé and M440i xDrive Convertible models generates a maximum output of 374 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. The M440d xDrive Coupé and the M440d xDrive Convertible are powered by an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine with a maximum output of 340 PS and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. M sports suspension with variable sports steering is standard equipment on the top models, as is the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

The new edition of these models features a BMW kidney grille with a high-gloss black surround, horizontally aligned struts and an M logo placed on top. All elements of the front apron previously in cerium grey are now finished in high-gloss black. The visual appearance at the front is thus even more strongly orientated towards the design of the M4.

At the rear of the vehicle, the trapezoidal tailpipe trims indicate the particularly powerful engine of the M Performance models. They now come in high-gloss black as standard. This means that all contents of the M high-gloss Shadow Line option are already part of the standard equipment of these models. In addition, M exterior mirrors with double bar design are a further component of the standard equipment.

Prices of the BMW 4 Series Coupé in the UK have not yet been announced, however, we know that in Germany the price list will start from €52,900 and the Convertible from €60,400.